Details on Chris Jericho's idea to lose to former WWE Superstar in major upset [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar JTG recently revealed that his upset win over Chris Jericho back in 2009 was the latter's idea.

JTG recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone and discussed various topics in regards to his career as a WWE Superstar.

JTG recalled defeating Chris Jericho on an episode of SmackDown, on the road to SummerSlam 2009, and revealed that it was Jericho's idea to have him pick up the win.

"I actually think it might have been Chris Jericho's idea. My mom actually came to that show, she bought her friends. I'll say about 80% of the roster doesn't know what they're doing that day until they get there. I believe Jericho actually told me the good news. He was like, 'me and you tonight, kid, you over!' I'm thinking he's messing with me, I'm like, 'okay!' and then a writer came up to me and confirmed it."

Chris Jericho suffered a pinfall loss to JTG on that night

On the August 4, 2009 edition of WWE SmackDown, Chris Jericho and JTG faced off in singles competition. In the end, it was JTG who came out victorious in one of the biggest upsets of the year.

Chris Jericho had already established himself as one of the all-time greats by that point. So, to record a win over someone like him was an incredible achievement for a mid-card act like JTG. Unfortunately, JTG and Shad Gaspard failed to win the Unified Tag Team titles from Chris Jericho and Big Show at SummerSlam 2009.