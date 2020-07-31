Details on what's happening backstage between Rey Mysterio and Vince McMahon reportedly revealed

As you may know, Rey Mysterio is currently working without a WWE contract as his last deal expired months ago.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the contract negotiations between Rey Mysterio and Vince McMahon.

Meltzer noted that, as of early in the week, Vince McMahon and the 45-year-old Superstar were still in negotiations with regards to signing a new deal.

Rey Mysterio's contract status has been a matter of intense debate amongst the wrestling fans. The former WWE Champion worked the 'Eye for an Eye' match without a WWE contract, and he was written off TV by having Seth Rollins injure his eye.

It was noted that the WWE hopes for Rey Mysterio to re-sign with the company and that has been made evident via the company's positive medical updates regarding Mysterio's condition.

Vince McMahon is paying special attention towards ensuring that Rey Mysterio extends his stay in the company, but as of this writing, both parties have not yet come to terms on a new deal.

Has Rey Mysterio's contract status affected WWE's SummerSlam plans?

Tom Colohue had also reported on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the WWE has a few options in place when it comes to Dominik's debut match at SummerSlam.

Dominik's in-ring debut depends on Rey Mysterio's contract status; however, the creative team would prefer to have Rey Mysterio team up with his son to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy.

"The Mysterios vs. Rollins & Murphy feud is really up in the air at the minute. It is currently on the SummerSlam agenda to have Rey and Dominik Mysterio against Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, that really depends on if Rey Mysterio signs a new deal. It's also possible that we could see Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a singles match, but that would be done as a way to convince Rey Mysterio, by saying that here, 'we're pushing your son'."

As we had reported earlier, WWE also has an emergency backup plan for Seth Rollins and Murphy.

It was also noted days ago that Vince McMahon reportedly rejected Rey Mysterio's demand for a pay rise, but both sides are still locked in negotiations.