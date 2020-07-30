Reported plans for Dominik's WWE debut match at SummerSlam revealed

Dominik Mysterio was the star of the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Mysterio Jr. showed up to confront Seth Rollins, and he gave a good account of his potential as a performer as he sold like a seasoned competitor before chasing away the Monday Night Messiah and his disciple with a kendo stick attack.

WWE is finally building up towards Dominik's in-ring debut, which should ideally happen at SummerSlam. However, what would be Dominik's first match?

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the ongoing feud between the Mysterios and Rollins & Murphy and the direction that WWE could have planned for the storyline.

Plans for Dominik's WWE debut match

Tom Colohue revealed that the status of the feud and its future is currently up the air. The current SummerSlam agenda, as noted by Tom, is to have a tag team match between Rey Mysterio & Dominik against Seth Rollins & Murphy.

However, the status of the tag team contest, as mentioned above, hinges on whether or not Rey Mysterio signs a new deal.

Tom speculated that WWE could instead end up booking a singles match between Dominik and Seth Rollins, which would be the company's way of convincing Rey to sign a new contract. WWE's intent of pushing Dominik should help sway the contract negotiations in their favour.

"The Mysterios vs. Rollins & Murphy feud is really up in the air at the minute. It is currently on the SummerSlam agenda to have Rey and Dominik Mysterio against Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, that really depends on if Rey Mysterio signs a new deal. It's also possible that we could see Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a singles match, but that would be done as a way to convince Rey Mysterio, by saying that here, 'we're pushing your son'."

Rey Mysterio is currently out of action ever since he lost his eye in the 'Eye for an Eye' match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'. WWE has provided positive updates on Mysterio's condition, which are big enough hints regarding his return.

Dominik has shown great promise, and it has perfectly set the stage for his impending debut match. Which match would you like to see at SummerSlam? Tag team or singles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

