WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Jeff Hardy's injury, WWE's plans for Shinsuke Nakamura and the United States Championship

Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura have been feuding over the WWE United States Championship for the past several days

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Jeff Hardy’s ongoing injury issues were expounded upon.

Apparently, while Hardy is dealing with legitimate injury issues, he’s not injured in the WWE’s storylines. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Hardy returned to WWE programming earlier this year, after having dealt with a shoulder injury for several months dating back to last year.

Regardless, Hardy once again began experiencing problems, owing to nagging injuries—to the extent that he has had to deal with numbness in his fingers and symptoms of the sort.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the professional wrestling community has been abuzz with speculation that Jeff Hardy may be dealing with injury issues, which in turn could potentially put him on the shelf once again.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, addressed the WWE United States Championship situation and Hardy working through injuries; stating—

“(Shinsuke) Nakamura and Jeff Hardy—considering how banged up Jeff Hardy is—Nakamura did a great job carrying the match.”

“Jeff is going to be working this weekend, and it’s not an injury angle. Jeff’s still supposed to be working through everything (his injuries).” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription*)

Furthermore, Meltzer insinuated that the WWE plans to book Nakamura, Hardy and Orton in a Triple Threat Match with the US title on the line at SummerSlam.

What’s next?

WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is likely set to put his title on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton.

The belief is that the aforementioned matchup will take place at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV which airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

