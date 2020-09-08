Roman Reigns' booking has been drastically different since he made his return to WWE than what it had been before he left. Now, Roman Reigns is being booked as a clear heel, being paired with Paul Heyman, and given a destructive attitude. In a recent report, Fightful Select revealed that Paul Heyman has an influential hand in Roman Reigns' current booking.

On a scale of 1-10, how much are you enjoying the pairing of @WWERomanReigns and @HeymanHustle?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lZ2i45jqwI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 7, 2020

Paul Heyman is currently the kayfabe 'special counsel' that Roman Reigns has brought on and the pairing between the two is already intimidating.

Details on who is influencing Roman Reigns' booking on SmackDown

Fightful Select reported after a tip from Louis Dangoor, they found that out Paul Heyman was heavily influential in Roman Reigns' current run in WWE since his return. This is similar to how Heyman has been influential in booking Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Ronda Rousey. Heyman was a huge part of their booking as well. He was the one who came up with the reveal of his pairing with Roman Reigns, the finish of WWE Payback, as well as last week's WWE SmackDown promo.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I serve as special counsel to ... your reigning, defending, undisputed #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns."



Well, there you have it, straight from @HeymanHustle. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/N2SezBV3oE — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE at SummerSlam. After a destructive and tiring match between The Fiend and Braun Strowman, The Fiend was able to come out as the new WWE Universal Champion. However, he would not get to celebrate long as Roman Reigns appeared and hit him with a Spear out of nowhere, taking him out completely. Reigns then proceeded to batter both Braun Strowman and The Fiend with a steel chair.

At WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Roman Reigns had turned heel as he was paired with the nefarious Paul Heyman. Following this, at WWE Payback, Roman Reigns was able to appear at the last moment for his Triple Threat match against Strowman and The Fiend, signing the contract at the last possible moment, after the two had already broken the ring. He entered the ring, overpowered both his already tired out opponents, and picked up the win and became the new WWE Universal Championship.