Details on how Scott Hall once got into a backstage altercation at an ECW show

Shane Douglas had two runs in WWE in the 90s and successfully won the Intercontinental Championship. He's also a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion. Douglas reportedly had backstage heat with members of The Kliq, including Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall, during his second run.

In a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible was asked about the heat Douglas had with members of The Kliq. Credible said that he never understood why The Kliq didn't like Shane Douglas.

"I don't understand why. Shane Douglas is one of the best pro wrestlers I've ever been in the ring with. I just think it was one of those things where The Kliq thought their s**t didn't stink. I certainly don't think Shane merited any of that behaviour, I don't think he did anything wrong. I know he had worked with Razor in Germany and that's where it all kind of started. Apparently, Razor didn't like Shane's timing or whatever. And I think it really stemmed from Shane and ECW starting to come up."

Scott Hall got into a backstage altercation with Shane Douglas at an ECW show

Justin Credible went on to talk about a backstage incident at an ECW show between Scott Hall and Shane Douglas. Credible said that Scott Hall had accompanied him to a show but was confronted backstage by Shane Douglas, Bam Bam Bigelow, and Chris Candido. The confrontation led to Scott Hall leaving the arena.

"Yes it was true. I brought Scott with me. We were in Kissimmee, Florida or Orlando, yeah it was Orlando. Orlando, Kissimmee, they're all kinda near one another. Scott came to the show with me cause I was staying at Scott's house. Shane [Douglas], Bam Bam and [Chris] Candido confronted him and told him he wasn't welcome there. So Scott just got in a cab and left. I can understand why. It kind of was a sh***y idea on my part to bring Scott there but I didn't think that any of that was going to go down but I guess you reap what you sow. Scott certainly had it coming because he was really mean and kind of d***ish to Shane the entire time in the WWF and I guess it was a bit of a receipt, right?"

