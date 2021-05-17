Details on The Big Show and The Great Khali's backstage WWE fight

Former WWE Superstar Carlito has recalled what happened when The Big Show and The Great Khali became involved in a real backstage fight.

The altercation took place after The Big Show, Chris Jericho and CM Punk faced The Great Khali, Matt Hardy and The Undertaker in Puerto Rico in 2009. According to Jericho, Show was “mad as hell” after Khali used one of his moves in the match.

Speaking to James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Carlito remembered how his bag got “destroyed” during the fight:

“It was just funny to see these two giants all of a sudden going at it, and then just to see my bag get basically destroyed by them,” he said. “But that was just funny to us to see these two giants going at each other. It was a short fight, quick fight, not much damage, but just the visual of those two getting up and falling over. That’s probably the most memorable one [fight].”

Despite their differences, The Big Show and The Great Khali continued to work together in WWE. The two giants went one-on-one at several WWE live events in May 2012. They also joined forces to defeat Christian and Cody Rhodes during that period of time.

Carlito thinks The Big Show and The Great Khali’s fight has been exaggerated

The Big Show also defeated The Great Khali at WWE Backlash 2008

Various stories about the real-life altercation between The Big Show and The Great Khali have been told over the last 12 years.

Carlito clarified that the fight was shorter and not as exciting as some people might think:

“It was short,” he added. “I think all the myths and legends get exaggerated as the years go by. It was quick, man. I forgot what it was for. They said a couple of words, they lunged at each other, kind of fell over the bags, kind of rolled on each other a little bit. Maybe got one, two punches at the most, and then everybody came in and separated them.”

Carlito added that the fight ended when WWE veteran William Regal put The Great Khali in a chokehold to get him away from The Big Show.

