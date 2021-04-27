Details on Vince McMahon praising former WWE Champion after promo class

The Miz has revealed how his confidence as a performer improved after receiving praise from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The latest WWE 24 documentary tells the story of The Miz’s journey from reality television star to becoming a two-time WWE Champion. Footage from 2010 showed The Miz cutting a promo on his fellow WWE Superstars during a backstage promo class.

McMahon, who hosted the promo class, gave everyone notice to prepare something for the following week. The Miz decided to go against that instruction by talking about whatever he was feeling at the time.

“Something along the lines of, ‘If you’re looking for the next WWE Superstar to take this company to new heights, look no further,’” The Miz said. “By the end of it, everyone was in the classroom like, ‘Woah.’ So, afterwards we all leave and I see Vince. He comes up to me and goes, ‘You know why I waited for you to go last? Because I knew you could finish it. Great job today.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, Vince McMahon kind of just told me that was great.’”

After impressing Vince McMahon, The Miz was told to cut the same promo on the January 11, 2010 episode of WWE RAW. He believes that particular promo is what kickstarted his series of victories in 2010, which included a Money in the Bank win and his first WWE Championship triumph.

The Miz thought Vince McMahon would make him lose his MITB cash-in

The WWE 24 episode showed part of The Miz's promo

The Miz defeated seven other WWE RAW Superstars to win the 2010 Money in the Bank ladder match. Later in the year, he cashed in his contract on Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship on the November 22, 2010, episode of RAW.

Despite Vince McMahon’s praise, The Miz expected to be the first WWE Superstar to fail with a Money in the Bank cash-in.

“Then, lo and behold, Money in the Bank,” The Miz added. “Everyone thought I was going to be the first to cash in and lose. And, to be honest, sometimes I even felt that. Something that you never thought in your wildest dreams could ever come true [winning the WWE Championship].”

The WWE 24 episode also told the story of how The Miz thought Vince McMahon would fire him after he botched a promo on RAW.

