5 Mexican Wrestlers Currently in WWE

WWE has a long history of employing wrestlers south of the border, and what better way to celebrate Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead for those non-Spanish speakers.

Día de Muertos isn’t Halloween, it has a lot of the same traditions as the western holiday that has its roots in paganism and Celtic traditions, but it's so much more.

The holiday takes place between 31st October and the 2nd of November, sometimes also on the 6th of November depending on locality.

It focuses on family, friends, and celebrations honoring the dead.

#5 Raúl Mendoza has made himself undeniable in NXT

Raul Mendoza started his career in 2006 at the age of just fifteen, making his way across Mexico working on the independent scene as well as appearing for AAA and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Ten years later he would sign with WWE competing in the Cruiserweight Classic.

Mendoza was floundering in 205 Live and NXT when suddenly he would be thrust into a storyline and given a chance to shine. He was kidnapped in March of 2020 before re-emerging on June 10th as a member of Legado del Fantasma, alongside Joaquin Wilde, aligning themselves with Santos Escobar.

#4 Humberto Carrillo brings the Luchador Traditions to WWE

Humberto Garza Carrillio is a third-generation wrestler who before making his way to WWE wrestled under the name Ultimo Ninja in his home country of Mexico. He comes from the Garza wrestling family with his grandfather being Humberto Garza and his father being Humberto Garza Jr. His uncle is Hector Garza, making him the cousin of his son Angel.

He would be drafted to Monday Night RAW in the 2019 draft but despite being amazing in the ring he wouldn’t be able to capture championship gold.

He would feud with both Andrade and Angel Garza during 2020 while also tagging with both Alister Black and Dominik Mysterio in a WWE feud with Seth Rollins and old nemesis Buddy Murphy.

Since September 2021 Carrillo has been in a tag team with cousin Angle Garza, turning heel. The two were drafted to Smackdown in the 2021 WWE draft, continuing their tag-team. The two men had previously worked as a tag team during their time in Mexico, where they won the LyC Tag Team Championship and The Crash Tag Team Championship.

Edited by Ryan K Boman