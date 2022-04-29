"He ain't completely gone" - Diamond Dallas Page believes 25-Time Champion hasn't retired from WWE yet (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page was full of praise for a WWE icon and said that he doesn't believe he is done just yet, on the latest episode of The Bro Show.

DDP's career in the ring has been over for years now. He has shifted his focus to DDP Yoga and other ventures. The WWE Hall of Famer was also most notable for doing a great deal to help Jake "The Snake" Roberts get back to his feet - something he has been largely successful in doing.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page discussed John Cena, who is an overall 25-time champion in WWE. He praised The Leader of the Cenation for his work in the ring and even what he does in Hollywood today. Comparing him to The Rock, Page said that he doesn't feel Cena is done with wrestling just yet:

"John Cena is a freaking icon. He carried that company on his back for over a decade. And like The Rock, he ain't completely gone. He's still an A-list actor, he's killing it. The last time I saw him do the ESPYs, I thought 'he's so much better than people think he is'. That's hard. Especially coming in as a wrestler and doing the ESPYs like he did. 'Hats off bro, you're super talented'. He came in with fire, and I think his work is pretty damn good." (9:09-10:06)

Diamond Dallas Page thinks another star has the "it" factor like John Cena

The topic in question was whether RAW Superstar Theory has the "it" factor the same way John Cena did. Diamond Dallas Page said that while Cena's in-ring skills alone didn't make him an all-time great, he worked hard.

He went on to state that only Theory can mess up the push that he's getting right now:

"I don't think it [Cena's in-ring skills] was like Eddie Guerrero, but for a big man, I thought he worked his a** off, and his promos were off the charts. From the rapper dude to John Cena - [Austin] Theory, only he can screw this up because he's got it." (10:07-10:35)

It will be interesting to see how Theory progresses as time goes on. Will he reach similar heights as John Cena did a decade-and-a-half before him?

