Did 24-year-old star botch her promo at NXT Heatwave? Here's what you may have missed

NXT Heatwave went down tonight, which featured an in-ring promo segment between Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Kiana James, Blair Davenport, and Roxanne Perez. The NXT Women’s Champion apparently made a major blunder during her promo.

During the TV special, Stratton said she’ll go down in history as one of the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time. Daddy’s Little Rich Girl said she will be a better champion than Bayley, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Out of the four former NXT talents Stratton mentioned during her promo at NXT Heatwave, Becky Lynch never held the women’s title on the developmental brand. She did, however, unsuccessfully challenge for the title on multiple occasions.

After spending two years in Triple H’s NXT, Becky Lynch made her main roster debut on the July 13, 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW. She showed up as fan favorite alongside Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, interrupting Stephanie McMahon’s promo after she called for a women’s revolution in WWE.

The rest, as it unfolded, was history.

Becky Lynch reacts to Tiffany Stratton’s botch at NXT Heatwave

Tiffany Stratton’s botch at NXT Heatwave wherein she namedropped Becky as a former NXT Women’s Champion wasn't missed by the Man, as it popped a reaction from the RAW superstar herself. She took to X to correct Stratton that she hasn’t been the NXT Women’s Champion… yet.

“I haven’t been NXT Women’s Champion…yet. #NXTHeatwave”

Stratton also addressed her error during a backstage interview segment with McKenzie Mitchel. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll said she was trolled online for saying that Big Time Becks was NXT Women’s Champion.

It remains to be seen if Shawn Michaels will use this apparent botch to book a feud between Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch.

