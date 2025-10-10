  • home icon
Did 35-year-old star just turn babyface for the first time ever in WWE ahead of Crown Jewel? Likely truth revealed

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:13 GMT
Crown Jewel is on the horizon
Crown Jewel is on the horizon [Image Source: WWE's YouTube]

WWE hosted the Crown Jewel Kickoff this afternoon in Perth, where several exciting segments took place. One of the most entertaining things came out from the closing moments, where Grayson Waller, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY performed a Shoey, a quintessential Australian tradition. Surprisingly, Waller was seen exuding babyface characteristics despite being a heel.

The Aussie Icon wholeheartedly interacted with the lively crowd and closed the show in a celebratory fashion with Ripley and SKY. He also did the "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!" chants during the opening segment to amplify the patriotic vibe among fans. Heels typically don't do as they remain in their WWE character in front of the fans to maintain kayfabe.

This shift in demeanor made fans wonder whether the 35-year-old subtly turned babyface. However, that is not the case. With Grayson Waller being from Australian soil, his change in behavior was primarily driven by the happiness of performing in front of his hometown crowd. Waller was standing in his home country to promote one of WWE's biggest premium live events.

Did WWE put Grayson Waller on the Crown Jewel 2025 card?

Grayson Waller had a considerable appearance during the Crown Jewel Kickoff as he was involved in both the opening and the closing segments. A lot of fans have been wondering whether WWE put him on the card for the upcoming premium live event. However, The Aussie Icon is nowhere on the show.

The matchcard for Crown Jewel is currently stacked with five matches, leaving little to no room for another match. Besides, Waller is currently not involved in any major storyline on RAW. However, there is a chance that the company might still book him in a segment on the premium live event this Saturday.

The 35-year-old could host The Grayson Waller Effect with a special guest, which might come as an impromptu segment on the show. It is because the Stamford-based promotion usually does not leave out local superstars from shows, especially PLEs, held in their home soil.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up leading to Crown Jewel 2025. Will Grayson Waller get to be on the spectacle? Only time will tell.

