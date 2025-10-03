  • home icon
35-year-old WWE star may have subtly confirmed he will be on the Crown Jewel 2025 card

By JP David
Modified Oct 03, 2025 14:41 GMT
WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is on October 11. (Photo: WWE.com)
WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is on October 11. (Photo: WWE.com)

The WWE is returning to Australia on October 11 for Crown Jewel: Perth, featuring superstars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley and more. One star not on the card is Sydney-native Grayson Waller, who may have subtly confirmed he'll have a match in Perth.

As part of the promotion for the Premium Live Event, Waller and Rhea Ripley sat down with Netflix Australia and New Zealand for a segment called "Yeah Nah, Nah Yeah" to promote Crown Jewel. For those unaware, it's the Australian version of "Yes or No," with "Yeah Nah" as "No" and "Nah Yeah" as "Yes."

One of the questions was, "Doing a shoey when you win your next title match?" Grayson Waller answered Nah Yeah because it is an Australian celebration. Waller pointed to Rhea Ripley's win against Nia Jax last year at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The current New Day ally then teased being ready for a fight at Crown Jewel, possibly confirming he'll get a match in his home country.

"Everyone knows I love a shoey. The shoey in WWE, represents like, a celebration. You've had the opportunity. You destroyed Nia Jax last time here. This time I'm ready to fight. And when I win, I might do two shoeys, two at once, really to just start uppin' the level."
At last year's Elimination Chamber: Perth, Grayson Waller wasn't on the card but made an appearance. Waller hosted his show, "The Grayson Waller Effect" with special guests Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who called out The Rock and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40.

It was co-hosted by Waller's then-tag team partner, Austin Theory. Tensions quickly rose as Theory ran his mouth too much, leaving Rhodes and Rollins no choice but to silence him. Waller initially tried to save Theory but decided it was not worth the trouble.

If Waller doesn't get a match at Crown Jewel: Perth, maybe he'll get a chance to host another show.

Grayson Waller's Mt. Rushmore of Australian wrestlers ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth

In an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Grayson Waller was asked to name his Mt. Rushmore of Australian pro wrestlers. Waller named Rhea Ripley, Madison Eagles, Robbie Eagles and himself.

"I think Rhea is one of the best wrestlers I've ever seen and somehow is still the most grounded and relaxed individual I've ever met in my life despite all of her popularity. There's another lady, Madison Eagles, who was ranked number one in the world. I still think she's the best female wrestler of all time. She was Rhea before Rhea. ... Robbie (Eagles), is my coach. I got to put him on there too. ... And I think I have to be on there. I am a different variation of what the Australian wrestlers do. I brought the entertainment aspect," Waller said.

Ripley is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the world today, while Madison was ranked the No. 1 female pro wrestler in 2011 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Robbie made his name on the independent circuit, mainly for New Japan Pro Wrestling, World Series Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla.

