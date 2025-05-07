Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley mock WWE fans for smelling bad

The WWE Universe is vast, with millions of die-hard and casual fans from around the world, representing all walks of life. Pro wrestling is like any sport or form of entertainment where fans can get a little crazy when it comes to their favorites, and WWE Superstars like Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller know this too well. The duo are going viral tonight for harsh comments aimed at wrestling fans.

The Arrogant Aussie and The Aussie Nightmare recently returned from a promotional tour of their home country. Waller and Ripley traveled with officials to announce the next premium live event from Australia. The seventh Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The second men's and women's Crown Jewel Champions will be crowned.

Waller and Ripley had another raucous interview on the Robbie & Carly Show. The hosts pointed to Waller being vocal on social media about how smelly members of the WWE Universe are, then asked the A-Town Down Under member which is the smellier fanbase: Taylor Swift's Swifties, fans of Star Wars, fans of the Australian Football League, or the WWE Universe. Waller was quick to respond.

"Dude, so rough. [everyone laughs] Like, legit so rough. [host: which fanbase is smellier?] Swifties, I don't think they smell, they usually seem like they like to take care of themselves and put on their cringe friendship bracelets and all that stuff on. So, I don't think it's them. Star Wars would be pretty smelly," Grayson Waller said. [From 11:18 to 11:42]

The Eradicator then chimed in. Ripley, who was full of laughter in the exchange, believes the fans of WWE and Star Wars are tied for the smelliest of them all.

"Yeah, I reckon it's a draw between Star Wars and the WWE," Rhea Ripley said. [From 11:43 to 11:47]

The 21st Century Success Story imagined a Battle of Stink between the two groups, and declared wrestling fans to be the smelliest and sweatiest he's ever encountered. Waller continued with the insults, expressing amazement at black t-shirts with visible armpit stains.

"Imagine when you've got your fake light-saber, playing the game, in your front yard with your... it's always a cousin, they don't have actual friends. ...that can be very sweaty, but wrestling fans... hands down, are the smelliest, and the sweatiest, fans I've ever seen in my life. It's just a sea of black shirts, and somehow you can still see the pit stains. It's a black shirt, how can I see the pit stains on a black shirt? Like, I don't understand the compulsion, but at least we know when one's coming. You know... you might be somewhere outside of work and you can just smell them coming," Grayson Waller said. [From 11:48 to 12:11]

Waller, and apparently Ripley, returned to the United States in time for Monday's RAW. Grayson was ringside for Austin Theory's loss to Sheamus, while Ripley was announced to team with IYO SKY against Giulia and Roxanne Perez on next week's show.

Grayson Waller reacts to WWE RAW match

World Wrestling Entertainment has teased the split of A-Town Down Under for about a year now. The tension between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory continued on Monday's RAW after Theory was put into a match with the returning Sheamus, when it was supposed to be Waller's match.

The A-Town Down Under issues continued on RAW and on social media. Waller took to Instagram to share a taunting message, along with a screenshot that showed his back turned on his partner after the devastating loss, which The Celtic Warrior found very amusing for multiple reasons.

"Proud of @austin_theory. What a banger! #WWERAW," Grayson Waller wrote.

Waller and Theory won the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. After just one televised title defense over The Street Profits, Waller and Theory were dethroned 90 days later by DIY.

