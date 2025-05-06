Sheamus taunts WWE official over in-ring mishap during RAW return

Sheamus is one of the popular WWE stars. The Celtic Warrior is known for turning up the intensity during his matches, but as we're seeing now in the RAW fallout, he also lets the fans see his light-hearted side.

The Irishman made a surprise return to action this week on RAW. Sheamus vs. Austin Theory ended at just under 10 minutes after the veteran superstar nailed Theory with a Brogue Kick for the pin. This was the former WWE Champion's first match since losing to Bron Breakker on March 22 and 23 at non-televised UK events, and his first televised outing since the Royal Rumble.

Sheamus is laser-focused and back with a vengeance, but still able to make light of most situations. The 47-year-old veteran took to X/Twitter today to point out how even referee Dan Anfibio ducked the devastating Brogue Kick that Theory was unable to avoid.

"even the ref ducked [boot emoji] [collision emoji] [face with crossed out eyes emoji]," wrote Sheamus with the photos below.

RAW marked the third televised singles bout between Sheamus and Austin Theory. The first two were held on SmackDown in mid-2023 with Theory retaining the United States Championship in both 12-minute matches.

WWE RAW updated preview for next week

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the red brand's fallout from Backlash on next Monday's live RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers Giulia and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

RAW will air live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, next week. WWE last used the famed wrestling venue for SmackDown on June 7, 2024, and August 25, 2023.

