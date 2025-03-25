Austin Theory breaks silence amid WWE status rumors and speculation

The WWE Universe is buzzing over Austin Theory on The Road to WrestleMania 41, but not for any exciting reasons. One-half of A-Town Down Under was seemingly de-pushed after a promising stretch, and recent creative directions have reinforced this belief. Theory is now reacting to his latest controversial loss, as he did one week ago.

The Unproven One was once expected to be a future face of World Wrestling Entertainment. Theory debuted on RAW not long after arriving in NXT in 2019 and was hand-picked by Vince McMahon for a prominent storyline. The lifelong fan formed A-Town Down Under with Grayson Waller in August 2023, and they became WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania XL. A split seemed likely, but the rising superstars are still teaming. Waller recently lost to Jey Uso on RAW, which led to Theory losing a shocking quick squash to Main Event Jey one week ago.

Jimmy Uso returned to RAW this week, revealed to be Jey's mystery partner as The Usos defeated A-Town Down Under. Theory took the pin once again, leading to speculation on a potential unfortunate chapter in his career. The 27-year-old took to X today to issue his first comments since RAW, indicating that he remains defiant and confident despite another notch in the loss column. Theory included a photo of himself and Waller together inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow for RAW.

"[Scottish flag] Scotland Theory [rocket emoji]," Austin Theory wrote with the photo below.

Fans and analysts have speculated on Theory being de-pushed because of how McMahon made his rise to the top a personal project. However, a certain Hall of Famer dismissed this idea following Monday's RAW match.

Austin Theory moving forward through tough WWE times

Austin Theory's World Wrestling Entertainment future is the subject of much speculation these days, but the Georgia native remains focused. After his recent seconds-long squash loss, Theory issued a two-word message to make his intentions clear.

"Keep Moving [rocket emoji] #AllDayTheory," Austin Theory wrote.

Theory is a two-time United States Champion and a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He also won the 2022 Money In the Bank match and was named Future Star of NXT in the 2020 Year-End Awards.

