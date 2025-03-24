WWE Superstar could be fired soon after "embarrassing" RAW match, predicts wrestling legend (Exclusive)

The career of every WWE Superstar unfortunately includes several losses as no one can stay undefeated. While wins and losses are a standard part of the journey, often the writing is on the wall for some superstars who are clearly de-pushed in anticipation of their release.

RAW is currently airing live from Glasgow, Scotland on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso reunited to defeat A-Town Down Under in their first-ever match. The finish saw The Usos double-team Grayson Waller, then hit Austin Theory with a 1-D for Jey to make the pin. This comes after Jey squashed Theory in seconds last Monday, one week after a win over Waller.

The former US Champion seemingly just cannot catch a break. Theory was once poised to be an all-time WWE great, but his star appears to have fallen in recent months.

After sounding the alarm over last week's RAW squash, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter is now wondering if this loss, and the second pin by Jey in a row, on the live Glasgow RAW episode could be a sign of Theory's pending departure.

"My official score-card is: Jey Uso, two pinfalls. Austin Theory, zero pinfalls. Is the next step out the door for another pinfall on Austin Theory? It's already looking embarrassing for Austin Theory," Bill Apter said.

Besides a WWE Speed win, Theory has not won a televised singles match since the SmackDown win over Carmelo Hayes on January 26, 2024. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2019.

