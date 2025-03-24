  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE Superstar could be fired soon after "embarrassing" RAW match, predicts wrestling legend (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar could be fired soon after "embarrassing" RAW match, predicts wrestling legend (Exclusive)

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:54 GMT
The WWE Universe at RAW in Glasgow, Scotland
The WWE Universe at RAW in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo Credit: WWEUK on X)

The career of every WWE Superstar unfortunately includes several losses as no one can stay undefeated. While wins and losses are a standard part of the journey, often the writing is on the wall for some superstars who are clearly de-pushed in anticipation of their release.

Ad

RAW is currently airing live from Glasgow, Scotland on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso reunited to defeat A-Town Down Under in their first-ever match. The finish saw The Usos double-team Grayson Waller, then hit Austin Theory with a 1-D for Jey to make the pin. This comes after Jey squashed Theory in seconds last Monday, one week after a win over Waller.

The former US Champion seemingly just cannot catch a break. Theory was once poised to be an all-time WWE great, but his star appears to have fallen in recent months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After sounding the alarm over last week's RAW squash, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter is now wondering if this loss, and the second pin by Jey in a row, on the live Glasgow RAW episode could be a sign of Theory's pending departure.

"My official score-card is: Jey Uso, two pinfalls. Austin Theory, zero pinfalls. Is the next step out the door for another pinfall on Austin Theory? It's already looking embarrassing for Austin Theory," Bill Apter said.
Ad

Besides a WWE Speed win, Theory has not won a televised singles match since the SmackDown win over Carmelo Hayes on January 26, 2024. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2019.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी