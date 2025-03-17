"What the hell?" - Wrestling legend stunned by WWE RAW match (Exclusive)

WWE is currently at one of its wildest stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. RAW is airing live from Brussels, Belgium for the first time, and the superstars are gunning to secure spots on The Grandest Stage of Them All. A beloved wrestling legend just elaborated on a certain match stunning the wrestling world today.

Jey Uso is set for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania Vegas as the Royal Rumble winner will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso has been pushed to the moon in recent months, but Gunther's dominance has fueled uncertainty surrounding their match. Jey's push continued on today's live RAW special as he squashed Austin Theory in less than 30 seconds, intercepting his crossbody in mid-air with a Spear. The squash surprised many in the wrestling world, including the legendary Bill Apter.

The star retained the United States Championship over John Cena at WrestleMania 39 and worked a program with Vince McMahon, but it appears any remaining singles push for Theory is officially over.

Apter agreed with this sentiment making the rounds as Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor wondered what Theory did to deserve this latest squash match. It's unfortunate that the A-Town Down member is an afterthought at just 27 years of age, said the Hall of Fame journalist.

"What the hell did Austin Theory do to deserve that? Actually, at one point he was one off the hottest new commodities in the WWE, and now he's just an afterthought," Bill Apter said.

Theory is no longer a top talent in the eyes of WWE officials if his latest downward spiral is anything to go by. One social media narrative today speculates on whether the former United States Champion has been pushed down in the pecking order because he was a favorite of Vince McMahon.

