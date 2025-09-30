Vince Russo calls 2 popular female WWE stars “terrible actors” (Exclusive)

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley opened this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old took on Asuka in the main event of last week's episode and was attacked by her poison mist following their match. Mami was furious after what transpired last week, as the Kabuki Warriors proceeded to attack IYO SKY following their attack on Rhea.
IYO would shortly join her in the ring, and The Kabuki Warriors would then ambush the two women. Former WWE writer Vince Russo didn't like the opening segment of the show. The interaction between the four women ended up being in favour of the heels as Asuka spat the poison mist on IYO SKY and ganged up on Rhea.
While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo panned the entire opening segment of the show. He wasn't happy that Rhea and IYO opened the show as he felt that both of them have very heavy accents, which makes it difficult to understand either of them. He even called them terrible actors as they couldn't make the segment look believable.
"This is your opener for RAW. Two women with very, very heavy accents that you cannot understand either one of them. They are both horrible, horrible, horrible over-the-top actors. And this is what you're opening the show. When I say terrible actor, what I'm saying is it's the scene is not real and the scene is not believable. Because if this were real life and this were really going on, people would not talk this way to each other. That's my point," Russo said.
Following their interaction on WWE RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce made a match between them official for WWE Crown Jewel. The Kabuki Warriors will take on the team of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in her home country of Australia. No stipulation has been added to the match yet, but it could change if Asuka keeps attacking the duo with the poison mist.
