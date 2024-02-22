Grayson Waller breaks silence after Austin Theory gets into a real-life fight ahead WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE is in full swing promoting Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth. Meanwhile, Grayson Waller broke silence after Austin Theory got into a real-life fight while promoting the upcoming WWE event, which is taking place in Australia for the first time in years.

Today, a clip across social media went viral when former United States Champion Austin Theory got into a heated argument with Anthony De Ceglie, the editor-in-chief at The West Australian. The conversation quickly heated when the journalist called professional wrestling fake. Theory confronted the editor before storming off.

With the clip going viral over the past few hours, the fans praised A-Town Down for defending the honor of the sport. Meanwhile, Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller, broke silence on X (Twitter) and pitched a tag team match following the incident:

"Might need to organise a Tag Match soon. A Town Down Under vs Dumb Aussie ‘journos.’"

Last month, Waller went through something similar when he broke character after the show's hosts disrespected professional wrestling.

Grayson Waller is set to host his talk show at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Last year, Grayson Waller received his main roster call-up during the annual WWE Draft and joined Friday Night SmackDown. However, he hosted the popular talk show 'The Grayson Waller Effect' for a while as he was unable to compete.

After his match with Edge, Waller started competing on the brand often and ended up teaming up with Austin Theory after A-Town Down lost his second United States Championship to Rey Mysterio on Friday Night SmackDown.

The two have been working in the tag team division for a while and often align with Logan Paul whenever The Maverick appears on the blue brand. Earlier this month, it was announced that Waller will host his talk show in his home country.

The Grayson Waller Effect will feature Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2024. There's a possibility that Theory will also appear on the PLE alongside his tag team partner.

