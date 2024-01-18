[Watch] WWE's Grayson Waller confronts talk show hosts for disrespecting pro wrestling in character-breaking incident

He might be a WWE heel in kayfabe, but Grayson Waller has undoubtedly made himself a hero after what he recently did on an Australian talk show. The SmackDown star was having none of the apparent disrespect from the hosts towards professional wrestling.

As reported earlier, Grayson Waller and LA Knight are in Australia to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth. As part of their promotional activities, they appeared on the Sunrise Morning Show, and things got pretty heated in the studio.

It's common for talk shows to ridicule pro wrestling for being 'fake fighting.' The hosts apparently wanted the WWE stars to perform their finishing moves on a cameraman. While LA Knight expertly diverted the request and maintained his babyface persona, Grayson Waller chose confrontation.

While the hosts thought of it as a fun segment, Waller seemed frustrated over the lack of respect from the crew member who volunteered to take the maneuver. For someone who is a heel on TV, The Aussie Icon's act has been seen as him protecting kayfabe, as he didn't mince his words when he called out the TV show:

"I don't think you understand. If I come over there right now, we're going to have the police here because I'm not going to give you some fake punch. I'm going to punch you straight in the jaw. The actual disrespect you have even talking to me, you want to talk to me like this is ain't real, don't act all tough, lad. Don't act all tough. You want to come here and try to disrespect us? Are you kidding me?" [From 3:55 onwards]

What should fans expect at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

While Royal Rumble is the talk of the town, WWE hosting a massive stadium show outside the United States is always a big deal.

Elimination Chamber, scheduled to happen on February 24 at Optus Stadium, is expected to be one of the most high-profile events of the year.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's recent WWE appearance raised hopes among fans that he could wrestle at the show in Australia, potentially against his cousin, Roman Reigns.

As for The Tribal Chief, reports suggest that Reigns might not be at Elimination Chamber 2024. However, it has been confirmed that CM Punk will be a part of the card, which has yet to have any official matches, but that will change as soon as Royal Rumble is out of the way.

Given the magnitude of the show, the fanbase should anticipate a stacked match card.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here