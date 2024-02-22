[Watch] WWE star's real-life fight with Australian newspaper's editor-in-chief while promoting Elimination Chamber

Several members of the WWE roster are already in Perth, Australia, ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and not every media interaction has gone down smoothly.

The West Australian reports that Austin Theory got into an argument with their editor-in-chief, Anthony De Ceglie, after a banter-filled exchange seemingly turned serious.

Austin Theory is one of the many WWE stars doing media rounds in Australia, and he visited The West Australian's newsroom, where its editor-in-chief Anthony De Ceglie said wrestling was not as hard as Australian Rules Football.

Austin Theory was visibly unhappy with De Ceglie calling wrestling fake, and in the footage of the altercation you can view below, confronted the newspaper's head editor in a heated manner.

The former WWE United States Champion felt disrespected and said:

"You're saying what I do is easy, and you're in front of all of your people talking about my job is easy … you couldn't walk a damn day in my shoes. Are you kidding me man? I will smack the s*it outta you right now."

It should be noted that Theory's tag team partner, Grayson Waller, too, has previously gone off on a television host who ridiculed wrestlers and their art form.

The duo is known for pulling off such stunts, and it should surprise nobody that there are obvious kayfabe elements in Theory's "real life stoush" with The West Australian editor-in-chief.

As reported by The West Australian, one staff member hilariously named "Kay Fabe" initially felt Theory and Anthony De Ceglie were about to have a genuine fight.

WWE Elimination Chamber is slated for Saturday, 24th February, and it's evident that the talents are finding different ways to promote the big event.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE