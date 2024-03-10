Did AEW rip off popular WWE couple's look and gimmick? Analyzing the comparisons

AEW has been a revolutionary force in the pro wrestling industry since its inception in 2019. The promotion is one of the few companies that has given WWE some real competition. The All Elite company has signed multiple former WWE stars in the past and has also taken inspiration from many ideas its rival introduced.

The most recent thing in AEW that led to fans drawing comparisons between the two promotions was the presentation of Saraya's brother Zak Knight and her Outcast stablemate Harley Cameron. The fans believe that the two are imitating WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett.

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya, Knight, and Cameron confronted Renee Paquette backstage after she interviewed Ruby Soho, who the former AEW Women's World Champion is currently involved in a feud with.

After Saraya cut a promo on Soho, Knight drove one of the men standing in the background against the wall and hit him with a chop.

Knight was wearing a leather jacket that looked very similar to what WWE star Karrion Kross wears. His attire, alongside his vicious attitude, led to many fans calling him a copy of the SmackDown star. Some fans even called out Harley Cameron for trying to copy Scarlett's look.

While Knight and Cameron's presentation on AEW Rampage looked similar to that of Kross and Scarlett's, it does not look like AEW copied the duo, as their characters and gimmicks are very different.

Harley Cameron was going to join WWE before AEW

Harley Cameron moved to the United States Of America in 2018 and gained interest in pro wrestling after her husband, Daniel Vidot, signed with NXT.

She used to train with WWE's Shotzi and Scarlett, which led to the Stamford-based promotion gaining interest in signing her.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, The Outcasts member discussed the pro wrestling giant's interest in her:

"I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process. But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat."

However, Cameron made her AEW debut in a match against Willow Nightingale on AEW Dark in July 2022 and signed a full-time contract with the company in 2023.

