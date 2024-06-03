Did AJ Styles retire? 

Over the past few weeks, AJ Styles has become a focal point of conversation in the WWE Universe, especially after the inclusion of a retirement angle in his storyline. Following the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, many fans have been left wondering if AJ Styles has officially retired.

The answer is no. The Phenomenal One faked his retirement, as evidenced by his subsequent attack on Cody Rhodes. This clearly indicates that the veteran has not retired but rather used the retirement angle as a ruse. The motivation behind this assault on The American Nightmare is AJ Styles' desire for another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Prior to this attack, AJ Styles had requested another world title shot from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who rejected his plea in a previous episode of the blue brand. This led to him taking matters into his own hands by emulating Mark Henry's infamous retirement stunt on WWE SmackDown.

The attack on Rhodes will likely reignite their rivalry and pave the way for Styles to earn another world title shot in the Stamford-based promotion.

What's next for AJ Styles following the recent WWE SmackDown

After Styles attacked Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Champion will surely seek vengeance. This means another potential confrontation between the two could unfold next week, with Rhodes likely retaliating.

This escalating tension could eventually lead to a rematch between them. While there's no official confirmation yet, Clash at the Castle 2024 seems like an ideal location for this rematch. For those unaware, WWE's upcoming premium live event is set to take place on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Expand Tweet

Considering that WWE usually books major matches for their international events, the chances of a second chapter between Styles and Rhodes at this PLE are heightened.

It will be intriguing to see how the storyline develops in the forthcoming weeks, especially after AJ Styles defied Nick Aldis' title shot rejection by attacking Cody Rhodes in a devious manner. Fans will be eager to see if Styles' cunning tactics pay off and lead to another world title shot at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Also, if he does get another shot at the title, fans will eagerly wait to see if The Phenomenal One will be able to finish his story and claim the Undisputed WWE Championship in this rematch after losing cleanly at Backlash: France earlier this year.