Is AJ Styles leaving WWE imminently following SmackDown segment? 

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was heavily centered around the future of AJ Styles. However, the show concluded with The Phenomenal One launching a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes. This segment led to speculation about whether Styles would leave the Stamford-based promotion imminently following his conspicuous "retirement" segment.

The answer to this question seems to be no, as Styles attacking The American Nightmare strongly indicates that WWE is building a storyline for another showdown between these two stars. The potential scenario could involve Rhodes seeking vengeance by granting The Phenomenal One a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Regarding AJ Styles' WWE contract, the latest information suggests that his contract will expire at the end of 2024. Additionally, Styles has previously revealed that his contract includes a player option clause, allowing him to decide his next steps. He has also expressed an interest in working as a talent scout for WWE once his in-ring career is over.

It will be intriguing to see how the storyline between Styles and Rhodes unfolds on SmackDown following this fake retirement angle and the rejuvenation of their feud.

Why AJ Styles must dethrone Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes if their rematch takes place

The Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event is indeed set as the ideal location for a potential rematch between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes. However, there are already several compelling reasons that suggest why The Phenomenal One must dethrone The American Nightmare as the Undisputed WWE Champion in this bout.

One of the most significant reasons is the retirement angle, which has escalated the storyline to a whole new level. The 46-year-old star also had pleaded for another title shot from Nick Aldis earlier, emphasizing that he does not have much time left to earn a championship shot.

Expand Tweet

The fake retirement segment on the latest episode of SmackDown sets the stage for Styles to have one final shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, thus making the result of the bout crucial. If the 46-year-old star fails to win in their rematch, the extended storyline will lose its impact. This is because The Phenomenal One already lost to Cody fair and square at Backlash France.

For the retirement angle to hold significance, Styles must succeed in this potential high-stakes rematch. Only time will tell what will happen next on SmackDown and whether Styles will get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

The coming episodes will reveal how this intense storyline unfolds and whether AJ Styles can seek redemption and capture the top championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback