We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight, with The Bloodline facing a top tag team. WWE Women's Champion Bayley was attacked, while AJ Styles had a big announcement tonight on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 31, 2024):

Tommaso Ciampa def. Austin Theory

Andrade def. Apollo Crews

The Bloodline def. The Street Profits

Piper Niven & Chelsea Green def. Bayley & Naomi

Expand Tweet

Trending

Nick Aldis kicked off SmackDown, and Nia Jax was crowned Queen of the Ring before she called the WWE Women's Champion Bayley to the ring.

Bayley was on her way out, but Piper Niven and Chelsea Green attacked her before Niven dragged her to the ring and took her out with a senton.

Expand Tweet

Green told Nia that she didn't have to worry about Bayley since Piper would be the new champion soon. Nia said she didn't care who the champion was as she would annihilate them.

Expand Tweet

Backstage, we saw AJ Styles, who told Nick Aldis that he wanted to say something in the ring tonight.

Expand Tweet

Bayley was hurt, and Naomi came in to tell her that she would help her get revenge and join her in a tag team match against Niven and Green.

WWE SmackDown Results: Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Theory took control early on with a big neckbreaker before taking a big boot to the face. Ciampa missed diving forearm before taking another neckbreaker on the apron before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Theory was back in control and got a near fall before the two traded strikes in the middle of the ring. They took each other out before Waller headed up to the commentary team to say that he made Theory's career.

This distracted Theory and led to Ciampa pinning him with a rollup.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Austin Theory

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

LA Knight was looking for Logan Paul but wasn't there for SmackDown tonight. Knight asked Aldis if AJ Styles was retiring, and Nick said he had no idea.

Carmelo Hayes walked up to Knight shortly after, and the two bickered for a bit.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Expand Tweet

Andrade was in control and got some big moves early on, but Angel came out and distracted him, letting Crews take Andrade out with a kick off the apron.

After a break, Apollo hit a crossbody but was taken out with a flying clothesline. Apollo returned with a German Suplex but missed the moonsault before a distraction from Angel allowed Andrade to hit The Message for the win.

Results: Andrade def. Apollo Crews

Santos Escobar showed up with the Legado Del Fantasma, and Escobar looked impressed as Angel motioned for Andrade to join them.

Andrade ignored them and walked out, causing Santos to stare angrily at Angel. The latter quickly ran after Andrade as SmackDown moved on.

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

The Bloodline were backstage, and Paul Heyman came in to tell them that Solo and the group needed his guidance. He said that Solo was causing meaningless violence and needed to strategize instead.

Solo said things were under control before KO showed up in the ring. Solo told The Wiseman to 'fix it,' referring to Owens.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens got on the mic and said that Randy Orton had been watching his back for years and wanted to go to Saudi Arabia to repay the favor.

He then called out Solo and the Bloodline before Paul Heyman showed up.

Expand Tweet

Heyman said that Roman Reigns respected KO, but Solo and the new guys didn't care about him. Paul called the new Bloodline members criminals and thugs and said they were just looking for an excuse to punish him.

He wanted Owens to back off and stop calling Solo out.

Expand Tweet

KO replied that it was just Solo and two random guys, so he could easily take them out. Paul freaked out and yelled that nobody listens to him before Kevin charged at him. Solo and the gang walked out, and The Street Profits showed up beside KO before a big brawl broke out.

The Profits cleared the ring, and Montez hit a big dive on the Tongas before we headed for a break.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline

Montez and Tama were in the ring as the match began, and the Profits isolated the latter in the ring and hit a big double-team move. Loa dragged Montez out of the ring and sent him into the barricades before sending him back inside.

Tama got some big clotheslines and a near fall before driving him into the corner and then the mat with a big slam. Dawkins tagged in and got some big moves before getting a near fall on Tonga off a spinning kick in the corner.

Loa was tagged in, and he hit a Saito suplex before tossing Dawkins outside. The Bloodline dominated in the ring before Dawkins fought back with a snap suplex and made the tag. Montez came in and took Loa down in the corner before hitting a double-team Blockbuster, but Tama ran in and hit his Flatliner variant, pinning Ford.

Result: The Bloodline def. The Street Profits

Grade: B+

Michin was backstage and said she had no idea if AJ planned to retire tonight. Nia Jax said they should all talk about her before Michin approached her. Nia said that Michin was going to regret it before walking off.

WWE SmackDown Results: Bayley & Naomi vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

Bayley and Green kicked off the match, and Piper was tagged in right away before her opponents isolated Bayley from the corner. Naomi tagged in and cleared the ring before hitting a big dive on Green before Bayley took Piper out with the rear end.

Naomi was in the ring and took Niven down for a big moonsault, but Green broke up the pin. She went for the moonsault on Green, but Niven pushed her off the top. Bayley was sent into the steep steps before Naomi hit the rear view on Green. Niven got a senton on Naomi to break the pin before letting Green pick up the win.

Result: Piper Niven & Chelsea Green def. Bayley & Naomi

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles was headed out to the ring and ran into LA, who said that if the rumors were true, he had Knight's respect. AJ then ran into Cody Rhodes and whispered something in his ear before walking up to The O.C. He asked The O.C. to accompany him to the ring before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

AJ and The O.C. were out next, and Styles said he had been dwelling on what Aldis told him last week. Styles said that he had been doing this for two decades and missed a lot of time with his family.

He wanted to stay at home and be a father.

Expand Tweet

He said he couldn't have done it without Gallows and Anderson before and called them his brothers. They did the 'too sweet' before AJ called Cody Rhodes to the ring.

Rhodes walked out, and AJ said they had one of the greatest matches of his career at Backlash. Styles reminded us that this was the house he had built and was ready to hand Rhodes the keys.

Expand Tweet

Cody recalled an exchange between the two over text after Backlash, during which AJ called Rhodes "li'l bro." Cody raised AJ's hand and celebrated before the latter attacked the WWE Champ, taking him down to ringside and smashing his head on the ring post.

Expand Tweet

AJ went up to the lower part of the ring steps and hit the Styles Clash on Cody on the floor before SmackDown went off the air!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback