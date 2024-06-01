Newly recruited Bloodline members win first-ever tag team match in WWE

Two newly recruited Bloodline members won their first-ever tag team match in WWE. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated the Street Profits on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Bloodline has been a dominant faction on SmackDown for the past few years. However, things haven't been smooth within the group in the past year, especially since Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following this, Reigns has not appeared on WWE television, and Solo Sikoa has taken over the group. He first got rid of Jimmy Uso and simultaneously added Tama Tonga.

A few weeks later, he brought Tama's brother, Tonga Loa, into the mix. With the addition of the Guerillas of Destiny, the group has looked unstoppable in recent weeks. Tonight on the blue brand, Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman had a face-to-face confrontation in the ring. Solo Sikoa and Guerillas of Destiny interrupted them and were about to point at Owens. Before things could get worse, the Street Profits came out to help him, and a brawl broke out.

Following this brawl, The Street Profits competed in a match against the Guerillas of Destiny. Despite their best efforts, Tama Tonga picked up the win for his team. Although Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa were a prominent team in the Indies, this was their first time teaming up in WWE.

Given how deep the Bloodline runs, it remains to be seen if Solo Sikoa will add more members to the group.

