Future plans for Roman Reigns teased in backstage segment involving Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has taken The Bloodline by storm since post-WrestleMania 40, with Roman Reigns presumably taking a hiatus; Sikoa has taken over and confirmed to Paul Heyman that The Bloodline is targeting a certain star, hinting at plans for Reigns. The name in question is Cody Rhodes.

With the "We want Roman" chants getting louder every week, there's a demand for the return of The Tribal Chief. It has almost been two months since we have last seen him, and it wouldn't be surprising if he takes another month off.

In a backstage segment involving Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, The Wiseman begged the former to take Roman Reigns' approach and strategically use violence. He expressed concern over the presence of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, stating that violence was being used for the sake of it.

Heyman also said the goal should be to have the 38-year-old Cody Rhodes in check for when Roman Reigns returns. Solo explained that The Bloodline already has Cody in check, and he doesn't even know it. This could be a big hint at the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes rematch that seems inevitable.

Whether it's for SummerSlam or not remains to be seen, but it's clear that the wheels are in motion. When Solo said, "We got Cody in check," Heyman and everybody watching questioned who the "we" in the situation was.

While Solo appears to be the brains of the operation, there is speculation that The Rock could be pulling the strings behind the scenes in the storyline.

Either way, Kevin Owens continues to be a problem for The Bloodline, and Heyman had to go and beg him to stay away from the faction - only to have his request rejected.

