  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Former champion brawls with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown after warning from Paul Heyman

Former champion brawls with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown after warning from Paul Heyman

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 01, 2024 02:17 GMT
The new Bloodline has been making big moves in WWE
The new Bloodline has been making big moves in WWE [Credits: WWE]

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa was involved in a brawl with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter received a warning from Paul Heyman, who asked the former to stay away from Bloodline business.

Over the last few years, Owens has been feuding with The Bloodline. He had unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal and the Undisputed WWE Championship on multiple occasions.

Following WrestleMania XL, Owens was seen mocking The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

This week on the show, Heyman confronted Owens in the ring. However, KO was convinced that The Wiseman was pulling the strings.

also-read-trending Trending

This led to a brawl between Owens and The Street Profits against The Bloodline. Owens and Solo Sikoa brawled all across the arena.

The Prizefighter's comments didn't sit well with Solo Sikoa and his faction, who brawled with Owens.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Owens saved Randy Orton from The Bloodline after he defeated Tama Tonga in the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament.

The issues between Owens, Orton, and The Bloodline have been going on for weeks. At Backlash France, Owens and Orton lost to Solo and Tonga after the debuting Tonga Loa helped his stablemates.

Meet Randy Orton's lovely wife HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी