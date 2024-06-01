Former champion brawls with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown after warning from Paul Heyman

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa was involved in a brawl with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter received a warning from Paul Heyman, who asked the former to stay away from Bloodline business.

Over the last few years, Owens has been feuding with The Bloodline. He had unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal and the Undisputed WWE Championship on multiple occasions.

Following WrestleMania XL, Owens was seen mocking The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

This week on the show, Heyman confronted Owens in the ring. However, KO was convinced that The Wiseman was pulling the strings.

This led to a brawl between Owens and The Street Profits against The Bloodline. Owens and Solo Sikoa brawled all across the arena.

The Prizefighter's comments didn't sit well with Solo Sikoa and his faction, who brawled with Owens.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Owens saved Randy Orton from The Bloodline after he defeated Tama Tonga in the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament.

The issues between Owens, Orton, and The Bloodline have been going on for weeks. At Backlash France, Owens and Orton lost to Solo and Tonga after the debuting Tonga Loa helped his stablemates.

