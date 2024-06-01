29-year-old WWE Superstar's botch called out live on WWE SmackDown by LA Knight

The May 31, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw yet another botch. This time, a 29-year-old WWE Superstar tried to roast LA Knight during his backstage segment. However, he ended up losing the verbal battle before Knight even spoke.

Carmelo Hayes has been gunning down on veterans since his arrival on SmackDown. He previously had tried to get the better of LA Knight in a tag team match alongside the WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under. However, he lost the May 24, 2024 match in Jeddah.

Not deterred by this, Carmelo Hayes attempted to put LA Knight down with his words. While the latter was talking about facing Logan Paul, Melo ended up asking him:

Trending

“Why would LA wanna face you?”

Expand Tweet

LA didn’t miss the botch and told Hayes if he faced himself, he would be looking in the mirror. Knight then confirmed Melo was talking about Logan.

While LA Knight scored another win against Melo in a battle of words, his intervention prevented Hayes from derailing from his lines. The former NXT Champion continued with his dialogue and asked Knight if he was as good at fighting as he was at talking.

Previously, Carmelo Hayes said he would replace RKO with HIM as the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment. While he failed to achieve that objective, he is now up against another three-letter signature move: The BFT.

It would be interesting to see which three letters reign supreme when LA Knight and Hayes collide with each other on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback