Did Anoa'i family member's wife take a jab at Jey Uso quitting WWE? What we know so far!

Jey Uso quit WWE in a shocking turn of events on SmackDown last Friday. One-half of The Usos took out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso all by himself before announcing his departure. It seems an Anoa'i family member isn’t happy about the 37-year-old’s walkout from the company.

The person is none other than former WWE star Naomi. The real-life Trinity Fatu apparently took a subtle dig at Jey Uso for quitting the promotion. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion recreated musical group New Edition’s Home Again album cover on Instagram Stories.

Trinity Fatu posted this on her Instagram Stories

As seen above, the former Naomi captioned her version of the iconic cover, "New Fatu Gone Again." This could be a subtle jab at Jey Uso for quitting WWE. "Gone again" could be a call-back to his infamous exit from The Bloodline at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

For those unaware, Trinity Fatu became a part of the legendary Anoa'i family by marrying Jimmy Uso. Her apparent jab at Jey for quitting is ironic given her own history of walking out from WWE during the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

It is possible that she could be showing support for her husband, who planted seeds for a feud with his twin by costing him the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. Jimmy dragged Jey out of the ring while he was about to pin Roman Reigns. He then delivered a superkick to his own brother.

One-half of The Usos offered an explanation last week on SmackDown. Jimmy told Jey he cost him the win because he couldn’t see him turning into another narcissist and paranoid Tribal Chief. He then left the ring to Jey and the rest of The Bloodline.

What happened after Jimmy left Jey Uso with Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns asked Jey to acknowledge him the moment Jimmy left the ring. Jey responded with a superkick to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Solo Sikoa jumped on his brother from behind, but Jey turned the momentum in his favor.

After taking out both Roman and Solo, Jey asked Jimmy to return to the ring, only for him to take out his brother with a superkick. The former Right Hand Man then looked at the camera and told the WWE Universe that he was done with The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE as a whole.

It remains to be seen if he’ll return to the blue brand this Friday. This week’s edition of SmackDown emanates live from Toronto and features Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio, among others.

