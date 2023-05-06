Did Bad Bunny break age-old WWE rule during SmackDown appearance?

Puerto Rico greeted Bad Bunny's first WWE SmackDown appearance with a massive ovation. This was complemented by the fact that the music star decided to break a decade-old tradition of the promotion.

The 29-year-old sent The Judgment Day packing after the latter's post-match beatdown on Rey Mysterio. However, what was truly striking was his apparel. He decided to go old school for the confrontation segment with Damian Priest and his allies rather than his usual attire.

Bad Bunny sported a black WWF racing jacket reminiscent of the Attitude Era on the latest episode of SmackDown. It had a faded yet clearly visible WWF logo on the chest side. It is unknown whether WWE gave the green light to his apparel as he has broken a 20-year-long rule after WWF logos were banned in the Stamford-based promotion in 2002. None of the company's merchandise or media has showcased the logo since World Wrestling Federation became World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Federation was renamed after a legal battle with World Wildlife Fund based on the WWF acronym. The change to WWE occurred in 2002 after the McMahons were found to have violated the trademarks. Linda McMahon did claim that the fund didn't raise any challenges when they first registered the WWF name in the early 1980s.

Following that, the promotion got "the F out" out of its name and even promoted the new name with the same slogan. WWF has since been long forgotten, and the logo has been blurred in its social media videos. Thus, Bad Bunny using the WWF logo on Friday Night SmackDown may have some ramifications.

Will WWE punish Bad Bunny for his gear on SmackDown?

Bunny isn't one for breaking the rules, especially considering the passion and respect he has for WWE. His gear could have been approved by Triple H. The Game was one of the greatest stars in the Attitude Era, and may still have fond memories of it.

If the Grammy award-winning artist did break the age-old norm, whether kayfabe or in reality, he could be fined a sum of money by WWE. However, how the World Wildlife Fund will react to the use of the logo remains to be seen.

Bad Bunny will be competing in his first singles match this Saturday. He will take on Damian Priest in a Street Fight, in a bout that can have multiple interferences.

