5 mistakes that WWE must not make at Backlash 2023: massive betrayal, Seth Rollins loses

WWE Backlash 2023 will take over the Coliseo de Puerto Rico this weekend. It will be a grand occasion, marking the first event held in the country since New Year's Revolution in 2005 and the second Backlash event held outside the United States since 2004.

The creative will be busy churning out ideas for the historic extravaganza. A total of seven matches are planned. Given the magnitude of the Premium Live Event, there may be some decisions that either dampen the mood of the audience or be harmful to the company in the long run.

In this list, we will see five mistakes that WWE must not make at the upcoming Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event.

#5. Omos defeating Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023 won't be a good call

A classic technician vs. powerhouse

The showdown between Omos and Seth Rollins is an attraction match. As hinted by The Visionary, he has been pitted against the former tag team champ to make him famous. It's another opportunity for the 7' 3" powerhouse to display his talent.

The Nigerian Giant has consistently competed in Premium Live Events this year. However, his monster heel character run has lacked any build-up to the big stages.

Fans will be furious if Omos won against Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash 2023, given the heel's recent losses and the fact that The Visionary is a favorite to win the World Heavyweight Title soon.

#4. Cody Rhodes must not lose to Brock Lesnar cleanly

Cody Rhodes' victory over Brock Lesnar will end the saga that started post-WrestleMania. Although a possibility, WWE is more likely to continue the program till SummerSlam to bolster Rhodes' character-defining determination.

The Beast Incarnate is officially a villain, which means he could use more cheap tactics to defeat The American Nightmare. Cody has lost control with adrenaline in his soul on multiple occasions, hinting at his developing extreme nature, but that may prove to be his Achilles heel.

Obviously, if Rhodes loses to Lesnar cleanly, there is no need for a rematch. It would also be a hefty blow to the prestige of the No.1 babyface on the main roster. The bookers can't take that risk unless they are legit yearning for fan backlash after WWE Backlash.

#3. Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest needs to have well-thought interferences

Two superstars of Puerto Rican descent will engage in a battle of attrition at WWE Backlash 2023. Featuring in his first singles match, Bad Bunny is most likely to thwart Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight as per the crowd backing. Yet, it may not come easy.

A celebrity star defeating a mainstay of the WWE roster won't be a logical call. Bunny could win but only after shenanigans involving the LWO and Judgment Day. The upcoming showdown would develop another layer to the feud between two factions, who got drafted to RAW.

Priest manhandled his real-life friend on the post-Mania flagship show. Expect such a beginning to the Street Fight until Bad Bunny turns the table, catalyzing the arrival of Judgment Day and, subsequently, the Latino World Order.

#2. The Bloodline must not win at WWE Backlash 2023

The Usos and Solo Sikoa's relationship has got intense over the past weeks. Recently, The Enforcer failed to assist Jimmy in his match against Matt Riddle while The Usos cost Solo his match against Seth Rollins due to a disqualification.

As per the ongoing angle, it would be a good decision to keep The Bloodline's disappointments intact. This will prompt Roman Reigns to action on the post-event blue brand show. If The Ones win at Backlash 2023, there will be no reason to keep the Bloodline story running on Friday Night SmackDown.

Having returned to WWE a month ago, crowd favorite Matt Riddle also needs a victory at a big event to get back on track. He failed to defeat Solo Sikoa but that may change at Backlash 2023.

#1. Bayley must not destroy the Damage CTRL

It's no secret that Damage CTRL is perceived to be heading for a split. It lost multiple matches over the past few months and Bayley's frustrations got the better of most of their segments. However, it seems they have successfully navigated dangerous waters.

Dakota Kai and Bayley recently picked a win over Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a non-title fight. Iyo is set to compete in her first individual championship match in a PLE. The momentum is back on the stable's side, who recently got drafted to the SmackDown brand.

Damage CTRL is also the only predominant women's stable in the main roster. Bayley's brainchild needs to set the benchmark for more modern-day female factions. An implosion at WWE Backlash 2023, with Bayley turning against Iyo, won't be best for business.

