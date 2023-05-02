What did Damian Priest say in Spanish on WWE RAW? His entire promo translated

Damian Priest's Spanish promo on WWE RAW may not have made much sense to the audience in Texas, but they figured it was a warning. The flurry of sentences was an ominous hint of what will befall Bad Bunny during his San Juan Street Fight against Priest at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 6.

The rapper icon has been at odds with Priest since the latter injured him on the post-WrestleMania WWE RAW show. After being written off the television, Bunny returned last week and brawled with his rival. He issued a challenge for Backlash, and Damian accepted, claiming he would 'kill' Bad Bunny.

Damian Priest, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley defeated Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega on this week's WWE RAW. Before the mixed tag team clash, Priest addressed Bad Bunny in the latter's native Spanish language.

"Sé que eres una superestrella de la música, pero este es mi mundo. Igual de niño ganaste una lucha, pero estás equivocado. Has engañado a todos tus fans. Ellos piensan que puedes ganar. En Puerto Rico, te voy a dar duro."

The Archer of Infamy mocked Bunny by claiming he may have grown up fighting in the streets as a child, but it wouldn't do him any good at Backlash. Upon translation:-

"I know you're a music superstar, but this is my world. Just because you won fights as a kid doesn't mean it's enough to beat me. You have fooled all your fans. They think you can win. In Puerto Rico, I'm going to smash you!"

ُ @livinripley i think damian priest going off on bad bunny in spanish and then apologizing a second later is the best thing i’ve seen i think damian priest going off on bad bunny in spanish and then apologizing a second later is the best thing i’ve seen https://t.co/cyDTf1g6nC

During the climax of the mixed tag match on WWE RAW, Damian Priest pulverized Rey Mysterio with a South of Heaven to pick a pinfall win. It was another way of showing that he is ready for the showdown on Saturday.

WWE RAW star Damian Priest and Bad Bunny friends in real life

Priest and Bunny are close friends in real life, so much so that the music sensation started his WWE career with the former United States Champion by his side.

They defeated the team of Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Now, they are brewing a heated story for Backlash.

The two superstars respect each other's work. Some even claim they have a brotherly bond, like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. A reunion between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny on-screen seems unlikely, though, especially after the Street Fight match that awaits them.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes