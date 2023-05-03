WWE may have subtly spoiled Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE seems to be aware of the ongoing hype about Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The megastar failed to be the inaugural Universal Champion, thus making his potential title win at Night of Champions a full-circle moment, given that he is back to fighting on the top card.

Following a confrontation with Paul Heyman at the start of the show, Rollins battled Solo Sikoa in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW. The Enforcer of The Bloodline was sent to silence Seth's constant boasting about his win over Reigns in January last year. However, he failed.

Seth Rollins scored a disqualification victory over Solo Sikoa following The Usos' interference. Further proving that he is destined for the new World Heavyweight Championship is his win/loss record for this year. He hasn't lost a singles match on television since losing to Austin Theory on the January 2 edition of RAW.

The Visionary hasn't got a shot at the world title since Royal Rumble 2022. He got dragged into programs with Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle, after which he aimed for the United States Championship. Fans continue to enjoy his act, even during his rivalry with two top favorites, and the support will be crucial for Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Triple H also hinted before the WWE Draft that a babyface would capture the World Heavyweight Title, claiming that the winner "wouldn't need to demand an acknowledgment" from the audience, unlike a certain person who has done so for three years.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is reportedly being planned for Night of Champions

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins both wrestled Roman Reigns in contentious matches. The latter was denied a rematch for the Universal Championship as Reigns refused to break his Guillotine Choke despite Seth hanging on to the bottom rope. Drew McIntyre lost at Clash at the Castle due to Solo Sikoa's interruption.

McIntyre and Rollins may get their deserved run with a world title. Interestingly, a recent report hinted that The Scottish Warrior could soon turn heel to facilitate a program with The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew's babyface run got him into matches against The Bloodline and Imperium, but it failed to pay off.

Heels naturally get better pushes in WWE. Since McIntyre has experience playing a villain, his feud with Rollins will be a crowd-puller. They haven't been face-to-face since Money in the Bank 2020, in which Drew McIntyre thwarted Seth's attempt to capture the WWE Championship.

