[WATCH] Seth Rollins' popularity soars as fans serenade him in unlikeliest of places

WWE Superstars travel all around the world to entertain their fans. Seth Rollins recently visited Paris for a live show, and his supporters couldn’t get enough of him.

The company has taken many of its top superstars on a live tour to Europe. The series of shows will help the company get more eyeballs ahead of its Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England, later this year.

Seth Rollins is among the performers touring with the company. In Paris, he competed in a singles match against The Miz on April 29, 2023, and won the contest to send fans home happy.

Rollins got a good response at Accor Arena in Paris. However, a video of fans singing his theme song somewhere completely different caught the eye of Wrestling Twitter.

A fan posted a video of people singing The Visionary’s theme song at a subway station in Paris. Several people can be seen joining in on the fun, possibly after the show at Accor Arena. You can view the clip below:

The Visionary is one of the top stars in WWE today. He is among the frontrunners to win the newly unveiled World Heavyweight Championship. His popularity is not restricted to the United States, which makes him a great ambassador for the promotion.

Booker T believes Seth Rollins is the perfect candidate to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is possibly the only top star Roman Reigns hasn’t defeated in a one-on-one bout during his current run as Universal Champion. Instead, The Visionary scored a disqualification win over The Tribal Chief at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Like many fans, Booker T also believes that the former WWE Champion would be the perfect candidate to win the new World Heavyweight Championship. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that Rollins hadn’t been used to his full potential in recent months.

"Seth Rollins, as good as he is, he's been having to play second fiddle for quite some time because we [have] got to get [someone else their] shine. And that's just the way the business always has been. And I give Seth Rollins big props for being able to stand in the background and say, 'Okay, let me just do some character-building until my time come back around.'"

He added that Rollins could shine with the Big Gold belt around his waist.

"Lot of guys wouldn't have that same attitude or mentality. They'd bounce and go to AEW, I'm serious. When I see guys like Seth Rollins weather their storm, and now the storm has passed, the sun is shining and though it is the Big Gold belt, oh my God!" noted Booker.

It will be interesting to see who makes it to the championship match at Night of Champions on May 27. Rollins, along with Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura, are among the top candidates to win the title.

