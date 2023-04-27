2-Time WWE Hall of Famer says he'd love to see Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the new World Heavyweight Championship and why Seth Rollins is a good candidate to win it.

On RAW this past Monday night, Triple H unveiled the title and announced that a new champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns' part-time status led to the creation of the belt, as he's held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over a year but has only defended it several times.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave props to Seth Rollins for sticking around despite not being used at a high level recently.

"Seth Rollins, as good as he is, he's been having to play second fiddle for quite some time because we got to get [someone else their] shine. And that's just the way the business always has been. And I give Seth Rollins big props for being able to stand in the background and say 'Okay, let me just do some character-building until my time come back around.'"

He added that with the World Heavyweight Championship now in the picture, Seth Rollins could get his turn to shine.

"Lot of guys wouldn't have that same attitude or mentality. They'd bounce and go to AEW, I'm serious. When I see guys like Seth Rollins weather their storm and now the storm has passed, the sun is shining and though it is The Big Gold Belt, oh my God!" said Booker. [56:34-57:13]

You can check out the video below:

Booker T on the unveiling of the new World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

The new World Heavyweight Championship got a positive reaction from the crowd when it was unveiled by Triple H on WWE RAW. It's a modernized version of the classic Big Gold Belt.

Booker T shared his thoughts on the belt, describing it as a beautiful championship.

"I loved it. It definitely took me back to that nostalgic moment of wearing the big gold [belt] after Ric Flair passed it down, and he told me he was passing the torch. And now it's just got a lot more accent, a lot more flavor, it's just more updated. So I love it. I don't know the opinions of a lot of people; I've been hearing mixed emotions for a lot of people don't like it. But for me, it's never been about the championship, it's always been about the title, even though that's a beautiful championship." [49:58-50:35]

The last time Seth Rollins held a world title in WWE was in 2019, when he was the Universal Champion. He's one of the biggest stars in the company right now and deserves to be new World Heavyweight Champion.

Which WWE star do you think should be the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

