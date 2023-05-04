The build-up to WWE Backlash 2023 has been promising, given the suspense surrounding the results for each high-profile showdown. Puerto Rico's second Premium Live Event in WWE history is stacked with seven matches as of now. However, many surprises might be in store for the fans.

From shocking character turns to surreal interferences, Backlash has the ability to impact ongoing storylines massively on the road to the summer. The Bloodline is the hottest act in the business so far, and it could continue to be so with some interesting changes.

On this list, we will look at five surprises that could happen at WWE Backlash 2023.

#5. A new host for WWE Backlash 2023

Bad Bunny will be presenting the WWE Backlash 2023 press conference on Friday, May 5. However, as he stated on RAW, the native Puerto Rican won't be hosting the premium live event in his hometown anymore. The music sensation stepped back as the host since his main goal is to defeat Damian Priest in the upcoming San Juan Street Fight.

Speculation is rampant on who could fill the vacancy created by Bunny. Most of them suggest it could be former WWE star Carlito along with Primo and Epico. Snoop Dogg is another popular figure associated with Backlash, who was last seen executing a People's Elbow on The Miz at WrestleMania 39.

#4. The Bloodline's implosion begins

Tensions between Solo Sikoa and The Usos have risen over the past few weeks. Be it the constant ignoring of The Usos backstage or Sikoa's failure to turn up on RAW and assist Jimmy Uso, a teaser has been given on The Enforcer's lack of respect for Jimmy and Jey, similar to Roman Reigns.

Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa will be up against Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash 2023. If the Usos are handed another defeat, chances are that Jey Uso will go on a break from the Bloodline once again. WWE may give constant hints on his transition to the good side before completing the turn.

#3. Roman Reigns deals with the 'problems' himself

Almost no babyface can match the stature of Roman Reigns at the moment. Cody Rhodes is busy feuding with Brock Lesnar, while Sami Zayn has finished his story. Due to the lack of a build-up, The Tribal Chief missed out on performing at WWE Backlash 2023 but could still play a decisive role in Puerto Rico.

Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens have been a thorn in The Bloodline's side over the past few months. Neither Solo Sikoa nor The Usos have been able to suppress them. Thus, before the main roster changes take place, The Ones could end on a high note if Reigns acts as a backup for The Bloodline to win.

#2. Bray Wyatt returns (as a heel?)

Absent for over a month, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are reportedly returning together. The latter has been given clearance to compete, so it is up to Wyatt to make a comeback and continue his story with The All-Mighty or maybe another superstar. He is allegedly dealing with a health issue.

The New Face of Fear costing Bobby Lashley his United States Championship match at WWE Backlash 2023 would hint at a heel turn. Possibilities are endless once Wyatt restarts his program with Alexa Bliss. The mystique Uncle Howdy, who got Speared by Lashley, would aggravate either star to do his bidding.

Bray was last seen as a heel in his feud with Braun Strowman, 2019-20, during his run as The Fiend.

#1. Bayley chooses her clear favorite at WWE Backlash 2023

The odds are stacked against Iyo Sky for WWE Backlash 2023. Not only does she have to stop arch-rival Bianca Belair from crossing a major milestone but also be aware of potential backstabbers. Bayley has shown a preference for Dakota Kai in the past few weeks, be it during their backstage interviews or in the ring.

A Damage CTRL split became a likelihood when Bayley's behavior was duly noted after Iyo Sky's RAW Women's Championship No.1 Contender victory. She was severely disappointed by her own losses, but the tide has turned. The Role Model, alongside Dakota Kai, defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan without much assistance from Iyo.

Seeing The Genius of the Sky on the verge of a title win, Bayley could turn on her partner and cost her the match. She might even hint at abandoning Iyo following the latter's defeat against The EST of WWE.

