What did Bray Wyatt tell Alexa Bliss after she betrayed him? Find out amid rumors of their WWE returns

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss put up one of the most compelling storylines in WWE’s Thunderdome Era. Their supernatural saga started when Wyatt was feuding with Braun Strowman in 2020, during a time when Bliss was teased to be Strowman’s love interest. Instead of getting a happy ending between the couple in question, Alexa got roped in by Bray’s alter ego.

The Fiend gradually made Alexa’s character turn darker, and the transformation led to an intergender match against Randy Orton. WWE Creative seemed to have been given more freedom as they introduced demonic puppets and fireballs in the unusual angle. However, everything came to a crashing halt when The Fiend lost to Orton at WrestleMania 37 following Bliss’ betrayal.

WWE released Bray Wyatt in July 2021, but he did have some parting words for Alexa Bliss. The five-time Women’s Champion revealed the message during an interview with Metro. Little Miss Bliss claimed she would love to work with Wyatt again if he returned, and lo and behold, they are back at it.

"Before he left, he just said, 'Keep it alive, keep it going', so I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going." If he ever did return, a hundred percent I’d want to work with him," said Alexa.

In the storyline, the fan-favorite wicked witch declared that she no longer needed Wyatt. She continued to sport an attire similar to her time with The Fiend, and had the Lily Doll in her hands, but her dark persona was toned. She later got pitched into the women’s tag team division.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt are reportedly set for a WWE return together

Following the massive revelation of the White Rabbit at Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss got channeled into a reunion storyline. An entity named Uncle Howdy kept haunting them, but while Wyatt ‘embraced his demons,’ Alexa was on the verge of confronting Howdy.

Bray disappeared a few weeks before WrestleMania, allegedly due to a medical issue. Alexa Bliss followed suit shortly afterward. She has been cleared to wrestle but wasn’t mentioned in the WWE Draft list and neither was Wyatt, whose whereabouts are also unknown.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss could return to television together in the near future. Interestingly, both superstars wrestled their last televised matches at the Royal Rumble event in January.

Given the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship, it remains to be seen if The Eater of Worlds will return to compete for the gold on the road to Night of Champions.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes