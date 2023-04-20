Where is Alexa Bliss? The reason why she hasn’t returned to WWE

Alexa Bliss' whereabouts have been a constant cause of concern for the WWE Universe over the past few months. She was last seen at the Royal Rumble event on January 28, 2023, fighting Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she could not capture the title as Belair delivered a KOD to emerge victorious.

Although Little Miss Bliss was initially sidelined due to basal cell carcinoma, she has been reportedly cleared to wrestle again. Bliss was heavily rumored to be a part of WrestleMania 39 in some capacity, but that didn't materialize. The 31-year-old star made a non-wrestling appearance last month when she competed in season nine of The Masked Singer as "Axolotl."

Alexa Bliss is still on a break from WWE television. Despite fans hoping for her quick return, reports suggest that there are currently no creative plans for her. The bookers are possibly busy churning out ideas to re-introduce the former champion to the main roster amid the absence of Bray Wyatt. Moreover, given that Bliss has been absent from active competition for a while, she might need to shake off the ring rust before she can set foot inside the squared circle again.

WWE spent months building up segments that strongly suggested its intent to reunite Alexa Bliss with Bray Wyatt. From random visits by Uncle Howdy on RAW to Bliss blanking out after witnessing the Firefly symbol, the storyline had fans hooked. Things looked promising for the trio until Bliss and Wyatt took a hiatus from TV.

Another significant concern for the eerie storyline is Bray Wyatt's reported medical issue. Similar to Alexa Bliss, it is unknown when he will return. Before being sidelined from active competition, Wyatt was also in a separate storyline with Bobby Lashley, and both were rumored to lock horns at WrestleMania 39.

WWE could be stalling Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss' reunion story until the 2023 Draft

The landscape of the main roster will change on the April 28 episode of SmackDown. Both stars will likely be eligible for the draft, which will run up to the May 1, 2023, edition of RAW, and there is a massive possibility of Bliss and Wyatt being drafted to the same brand. They could even return to television together while WWE creative explains the reason behind their reunion.

While Alexa Bliss is dealing with Twitter trolls again, Bray Wyatt's social media handles are unsurprisingly silent. He usually drops hints about his return, as seen in the White Rabbit angle last year. The Eater of Worlds last tweeted a message of support to Arn Anderson after the latter's son passed away.

Speaking of the third entity in the storyline, Uncle Howdy's identity has been a hotly debated topic since he arrived on the blue brand. Here is who we think is playing the character.

