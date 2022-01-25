"Some of that was rough" - Randy Orton on his feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

Randy Orton's storyline with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss was one of the most controversial ones in recent WWE history. It took up over four months and did not even end satisfyingly.

The Viper recently referenced the angle and mentioned how he has learned to do the best with what he is given. Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Orton admitted how hard it was, especially with the lack of believability throughout the story with Wyatt and Bliss:

"I was doing Fiend stuff a year ago. That was hard," admitted Randy Orton. "Some of that was rough. They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I'm out of it and my skin healed. It's tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, 'Hey, I can't do this. Aren't they gonna....' [Vince impression], 'Just do it. It's going to work.' 'Okay.' Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job." (h/t Fightful Wrestling)

Randy Orton had a hard time with WWE's booking of his feud with The Fiend

Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire after their Firefly Inferno Match at TLC 2020, following which Bray Wyatt's alter-ego was absent from WWE television for three months. Alexa Bliss kept the storyline alive by haunting the 14-time world champion at every opportunity.

She shot a fireball in his face and made him cough up a black liquid, among other things. Bliss even defeated Orton at Fastlane, after The Fiend returned in his burnt form. Orton found it a challenge to make the feud look real, as would any WWE Superstar in the same position.

"Even though I'm lighting a dead guy on fire and he's the babyface...I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringeworthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this," said Randy Orton. "I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie."

Randy Orton did the best he could, but several factors derailed the feud. The final nail in the coffin came when he defeated The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, following a distraction from Alexa Bliss. That was Bray Wyatt's final match in WWE, as he was released at the end of July.

