WWE Backlash 2023: 2 stars who could turn heel & 2 who could turn babyface

WWE Backlash 2023 is around the corner, and the Puerto Rican audience may be in for a few surprises. The first premium live event on The Island of Enchantment in 18 years may include or hint at some character changes that could spice up the ongoing storylines.

Top names such as Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle could embrace the dark side as we head into the summer, while others might become fan favorites again.

This list will look at two superstars who could turn heel and two who could turn babyface at WWE Backlash 2023.

#4 Heel: Matt Riddle could have a dream character change at the expense of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Matt Riddle has been a game-changer in the Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline saga. Not only has he smashed some respect into Solo Sikoa, but also recently defeated Jimmy Uso. The Original Bro is scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash 2023, which will mark his first premium live event appearance this year.

WWE could end Backlash with a shocking heel turn. For a long time, fans have clamored to see Matt Riddle portray a dark persona with shades of his UFC roots. He could do the unthinkable by leveraging Owens and Zayn's popularity, turning heel on the duo following a disappointing loss to The Bloodline.

Apart from giving The Usos a much-needed victory after their recent losses, Matt Riddle's heel turn will pave the way for Randy Orton's return. Both could then engage in a feud for the tag team title on RAW while The Bloodline story continues on SmackDown.

#3 Face: IYO SKY is most likely to become a fan favorite following WWE Backlash 2023

Wrestling fans have started to sympathize with Damage CTRL due to their sudden shift from top gear to reverse. They have lost multiple high-profile matches over the past few months. Although Bayley still generates heat from the audience, the same cannot be said for her stablemates, especially IYO SKY.

The Genius of the Sky has proven to be a remarkable in-ring performer. To further justify her babyface change, her natural attitude is that of a crowd favorite, and a new persona may allow her to scale greater heights.

SKY is guaranteed to garner loud applause if she manages to defeat Bianca Belair, who is on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era. Belair acknowledging her opponent following a successful title defense could also hint at the former tag team champion's face turn.

#2 Heel: A fresh run for Drew McIntyre is apparently in the works

Drew McIntyre is reportedly in line to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was also mentioned that he would turn heel in the process, ending his three-year-long run as a crowd favorite.

McIntyre isn't scheduled to compete at the upcoming premium live event. However, he could surprisingly pop up to cost Seth Rollins his match against Omos at WWE Backlash 2023. This would give The Nigerian Giant a massive win while laying the foundation for a rivalry between the former world champions

The Scottish Warrior must have a solid purpose behind his turn heel on Rollins. McIntyre's reason could be that The Visionary is the favorite to win the new world title while the WWE Universe has forgotten about him. The thin line between kayfabe and reality will naturally make him turn on the audience at WWE Backlash 2023.

#1 Face: Brock Lesnar could have a surprise revelation in store for WWE Backlash 2023

Brock Lesnar hasn't revealed the reason for his heel turn on Cody Rhodes. Some speculated it to be because The American Nightmare main-evented WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, robbing The Beast of his chance to headline the marquee event again.

An interesting fan theory also suggests that Lesnar's villainous role is just a facade to test Rhodes before his potential rematch against Reigns. Since The Beast arrived on the scene, Rhodes' extreme instincts have taken over, as seen by his weekly outbursts on RAW.

The Beast isn't one for charity, so his potential claim to push Cody Rhodes to 'finish the story' will make up for a surreal moment at WWE Backlash 2023. While the 2023 Royal Rumble winner will go full throttle to possibly defeat Lesnar, the latter will likely secure the win and reveal his real motive behind the feud on Saturday.

