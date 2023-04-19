How did WWE RAW hint at major betrayal by 34-year-old female star? Piecing together all the clues so far

The latest episode of WWE RAW teased a babyface turn by a top star of the women's division. Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai has been a villain for over 200 days and has found success alongside Iyo Sky in the tag division, but their run on the red brand may be coming to an end.

On the latest Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai was handed a major loss by Bianca Belair. A backstage interview featured Bayley attempting to cheer the 34-year-old star by claiming that wins and losses didn't matter. However, Kai interrupted her and acknowledged the defeat. Iyo Sky declared that she would defeat Bianca eventually, but her fellow stars didn't seem convinced.

Wrestling fans pointed out how The Role Model is being overbearing week after week by ignoring their shortcomings. The constant pep talks haven't had much effect.

Dakota Kai seemed frustrated throughout the entire backstage scene. She could call it quits from Damage CTRL if the disappointment continues to grow.

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra but it looks like she is sick of Bayley hyping them up #WWERaw I feel bad for Dakota Kai man

Dakota Kai has been a heel since she debuted in Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky in July last year. The two-time Women's Tag Team Champion has fought crowd favorites such as Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. Yet, the occasional Twitch streamer is a beloved figure outside of WWE RAW television. The company could capitalize on that hype to streamline her shift to the good side.

There has also been massive speculation on Bayley betraying Iyo Sky in her title match against Bianca Belair. Given a potential Damage CTRL implosion, Dakota Kai could be shifted to SmackDown while Sky and Bayley continue their feud on WWE RAW. This will give Dakota a fresh start in the women's singles division.

WWE RAW star Dakota Kai does have experience in playing a babyface on television

Dakota had notable rivalries with Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans during her babyface run in NXT from 2017-19. The ever-cheerful Future Star of NXT award winner racked up multiple wins at the top of the card.

She regularly contended for the NXT Women's title before being pitched as a tag team specialist. Her heel turn on Tegan Nox was expected, given that her run as a crowd favorite had set the foundation for bigger things for the star.

WDS @WDSWWE



Which Member of Damage CTRL Should Leave The Group & Get a Push as a Babyface



- Dakota Kai (53%)

- IYO Sky (20%)

- Bayley (14%)

- No One Should Leave (13%)

(After 2.6k votes so far)



youtube.com/post/Ugkx36pnX…



#WWE #DamageCTRL We did a poll on our YouTube today asking...Which Member of Damage CTRL Should Leave The Group & Get a Push as a Babyface

The 34-year-old veteran hasn't grabbed singles gold in her WWE career. Now that Damage CTRL's glory days are potentially behind it, the company could refer to its tried-and-tested method of portraying Kai as a crowd favorite solo act.

Resuming her rivalry against Lacey Evans – who is devoid of a rival on SmackDown – before setting her eyes on bigger tasks is one way to go after a potential brand shift for the WWE RAW star.

