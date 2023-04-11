What is Matt Riddle's UFC record? Looking back at the WWE star's MMA career

Before Matt Riddle became a notable champion in WWE, he was best known for his time in UFC. But his record in the company wasn't the best towards the end of his tenure.

For those wondering, Matt Riddle's UFC record is eight wins, three losses, and two no-contests (overturned). He was successful against the likes of Dante Rivera, Dan Cramer, John Maguire, and more. The former fighter also scored victories against Chris Clements and Che Mills, but the decision was overturned into a no-contest after he tested positive for marijuana.

Riddle began his MMA career in 2008 as a contestant in The Ultimate Fighter, representing Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. The current WWE star's team may not have won the seventh season of TUF, but he was still signed to the promotion. After failing the drug test for the second time within a year in 2013, he was released from UFC.

Following his release, the superstar has had a notable back-and-forth with Dana White on social media and in interviews. Matt Riddle began his professional wrestling career in 2014 and debuted in WWE in 2018.

One of Matt Riddle's most important wins outside WWE was against a current UFC Champion

Before becoming an MMA fighter, Riddle already had a background in combat sports since he also competed in amateur wrestling in high school. During this time, he even defeated current UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

During a wrestling tournament in 2004, Matt and Jon faced each other. The former represented Saratoga Springs High School, while the latter represented Union-Endicott High School. Matt finished on top, while Jon was placed third. When asked about the encounter, the former WWE titleholder claimed he defeated Jones twice and wants to challenge him again.

“I did [beat Jon Jones]. Actually [on] two different occasions. But Jon Jones, he’s grown up a little bit. I’ve grown up a little bit. I’d still like to challenge him one day, but we’ll see what happens," said Riddle.

Matt Riddle is just one of the many current superstars in WWE who have previously performed in UFC. The Original Bro has won multiple titles in the Stamford-based company and has a bright future ahead of him.

