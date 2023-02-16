Which WWE star has defeated UFC Legend Jon Jones twice? The blemish that cannot be erased

Jon Jones is one of the most decorated and successful UFC fighters. He currently has 26 wins in the promotion, with only one loss coming from a disqualification. However, Matt Riddle was able to get the better of the former champion.

Prior to becoming a WWE Superstar, Matt Riddle was the first MMA fighter. He began his journey in The Ultimate Fighter and later became a prominent name in the UFC. He fought in the middleweight and welterweight divisions. Matt ended his MMA career with eight wins and 3 losses. However, one of his most significant wins was outside the octagon.

Matt Riddle defeated Jon Jones during a wrestling tournament in 2004. The WWE star went to Saratoga Springs High School, while the current UFC fighter represented Union-Endicott High School. Riddle won the tournament after beating the former UFC Champion, while the latter finished third. The former RAW Tag Team Champion even talked about how interested he was in challenging Jones once more.

“I did (beat Jon Jones). Actually (on) two different occasions. But Jon Jones, he’s grown up a little bit. I’ve grown up a little bit. I’d still like to challenge him one day, but we’ll see what happens,"

Funky @Benaskren Hey @dc_mma you know whats worse than 4th at the Olympics? 3rd to Matt Riddle at the state tourney! @JonnyBones http://t.co/bdEr5xYkuf Hey @dc_mma you know whats worse than 4th at the Olympics? 3rd to Matt Riddle at the state tourney! @JonnyBones http://t.co/bdEr5xYkuf

Riddle was released from the UFC in 2013 and signed with WWE in 2018. Meanwhile, Jon is a former UFC Lightheavyweight Champion. He is on his way to challenge Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 for the Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Riddle discusses whether he thinks UFC fighter Jon Jones was cheating during their wrestling match

Many fans consider Jon Jones to be one of the best MMA fighters there is, but his history of failed drug tests has also gained him a lot of negative reactions. Still, the current WWE star has an interesting take on his former wrestling opponent.

While on the DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier asked Riddle if Jones was clear from any stimulants for their match. Matt revealed that he believed his opponent was clean. He also added some other thoughts regarding the current UFC fighter.

"You know, like him or not, he's always been a top-tier competitor since I've known him in high school... I don't think when I beat him he was cheating. Yeah, I don't think he used any PEDs or was on any stimulants or anything like that. He was young, I remember his family was always there and it was a very family-oriented environment... I think he was still on the straight and narrow then, bro."

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman



Full

youtube.com/watch?v=zNRSOo… DC to Matt Riddle: Do you think Jon Jones was cheating you at that time, as much as he cheated me? Or do you think he played fair and that's why you won?Full #DCandRC show here: DC to Matt Riddle: Do you think Jon Jones was cheating you at that time, as much as he cheated me? Or do you think he played fair and that's why you won?Full #DCandRC show here:youtube.com/watch?v=zNRSOo… https://t.co/5GjCMPrS3Q

A rematch between the two athletes in the UFC may be unlikely, especially with Riddle's relationship with Dana White. Still, it will be interesting to see if the results will change this time around.

Poll : 0 votes