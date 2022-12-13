When Dana White trashed Matt Riddle after firing him for Wellness Policy violations

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Matt Riddle was an MMA fighter whose career began in the Dana White-led promotion UFC. He collected an impressive record, but after testing positive twice for marijuana, the former fighter was released from the UFC and has since had a negative relationship with his former boss.

After UFC 149 in 2012, it was announced that Riddle's win over Chris Clements during the contest was overturned into a no-contest after the former failed his postfight drug test. This wasn't the only time he received a wellness policy violation.

Matt's win over Che Mills in February 2013 was also overturned into a no-contest after the former received another wellness policy violation for testing positive for marijuana once again. After failing his second drug test in less than a year, the company decided to release Riddle.

A month after Matt Riddle's release from the mixed martial arts promotion, Dana White was asked about the situation at a pre-fight press conference for UFC 158. White referenced Riddle's prior interview, which stated he was "smoking weed" so that he wouldn't beat his children. Dana also insulted the WWE star, stating that the harsh reason why he was cut.

"Everybody's going to have an excuse of why they were cut. Matt Riddle did an interview before that fight where he said 'I smoke weed so that I don't beat my children' then he tests positive for it. He's a f—king moron...That's why he's not here. He's cut because he's a moron." [H/T Bleacher Report]

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros 10 years ago I had my last fight in the UFC in London. I had no idea it was going to be my last fight for them especially because I won but it just goes to show anything can happen and you have to always expect the unexpected so live life like there’s no tomorrow bro 🤙 10 years ago I had my last fight in the UFC in London. I had no idea it was going to be my last fight for them especially because I won but it just goes to show anything can happen and you have to always expect the unexpected so live life like there’s no tomorrow bro 🤙 https://t.co/HdTSQ8DlUk

Dana White has no regrets about releasing Matt Riddle

The two men continued exchanging harsh words over social media and in interviews over the years. Although it looks like the UFC President has cooled down from the feud, that wasn't the case for the WWE star.

In a past interview with Barstool Sports, White revealed that he was happy that Riddle is doing well and has had success in his pro wrestling career. Still, Dana White revealed that he had no regrets about firing Matt since it was the right decision at the time.

“At that place and that time where we were, it was the right move. I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s been successful and he’s doing well. I don’t wish the kid any ill will. I don’t hate Matt Riddle or dislike Matt Riddle in any way. I know he feels the opposite, as he should, but I don’t wish him any ill will or anything. But no, I don’t regret the decision that I made at that time.” [H/T MMA Fighting]

Matt Riddle later replied on social media that he wasn't mad at Dana for firing him, but because he was "heartless," money hungry, and other insults.

Dana White and Matt have not thrown jabs at each other as of recently, but it looks like the relationship between the two won't be rekindled anymore.

