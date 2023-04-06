Did Snoop Dogg ever wrestle in WWE before impromptu WrestleMania 39 match?

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has been a class act each time he appears at WrestleMania. In the 2008 edition of the event, he officiated the Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjack Match as the 'Master of Ceremonies.' The 51-year-old registered his own WrestleMania moment this past Sunday with a win over a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

Snoop Dogg's WrestleMania 39 bout with The Miz was his first wrestling match in a WWE ring. The impromptu showdown was an improvisation of the proceedings after a returning Shane McMahon suffered an injury while fighting The Miz. Instructed by referee Jessika Carr, the celebrity star flattened The A-Lister with a punch before executing The Rock's finisher, People's Elbow, to get a three-count.

The Doggfather has gotten physical with other wrestlers before his WrestleMania 39 bout. On the January 6, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, Snoop Dogg delivered a Splash on Serpentico after an ambush saw Cody Rhodes team up with his opponent Matt Sydal to fend off 'Tico and Luther. The American Nightmare counted the pinfall for Dogg, even though it wasn't an official match.

The low-flying Snoop Splash amidst the hilarious commentary by Chris Jericho is etched in the memory of All Elite Wrestling fans to this day. While his AEW involvement was planned in advance, his WrestleMania fight was a bit more special as he not only saved the return segment but also electrified the atmosphere in the Night 2 proceedings.

Aside from that, Snoop drove Rey Mysterio to the ring in a lowrider, and the two Hall of Famers received a loud ovation for their WrestleMania 39 entrance. The Doggfather was also seen occasionally flaunting the WWE Golden Title.

In just three days, Snoop Dogg's WrestleMania Elbow has received over 800,000 views on WWE's YouTube channel. There are bound to be many more moments involving the music sensation.

The Miz spoke about his match against Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 39

While Shane McMahon rolled in the ring clutching his knee in pain, The Miz hilariously kept selling the Irish Whip from his opponent for a few seconds. Snoop Dogg eventually took over and literally put an end to his misery.

The WrestleMania 39 host had a forgetful experience on Night 2, but he has schemed his own form of vengeance over the hip-hop icon. Following the recent defeat, The Miz jokingly stated that he would never listen to the Doggystyle album ever again.

Snoop and his longtime friend, Dr. Dre, are currently working on a project that is set to release in the summer of 2023. It has been 30 years since they worked on a record together, so something special is definitely brewing.

