"I don't care if he's the last tight end"- Former WWE Champion says he's done with Snoop Dogg after recent altercation

Snoop Dogg made his presence felt on both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. While fans loved the rapper's appearances, they spelled doom for The Miz, who had to compete against three opponents across the two nights.

The Doggfather and The Miz were the co-hosts of this year's WrestleMania. The duo were in the ring on Night One when they were interrupted by Pat McAfee, who challenged the former WWE Champion to a match. The co-host made the bout official. McAfee won the bout after San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle provided an assist.

The Night Two of WrestleMania 39 saw a similar story as Shane McMahon came out to set up an impromptu match against The Miz. However, Shane tore his quads during the bout and could not compete. Snoop Dogg then stepped up to face The Miz, defeating the A-Lister in under three minutes.

The Miz spoke about his forgetful WrestleMania during an appearance on Kyle Brandt's Basement. The former two Grand Slam Champion said he would never listen to Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle album again.

"I'll never listen to another Snoop Dogg album ever again. 'Doggystyle' was one of my first CDs I ever bought in high school and now I can't even hear his voice anymore. He put me in three impromptu matches. No one has ever had three matches at WrestleMania. I did that this year. I guess I broke a record," said The Miz.

He continued:

"I'll never draft George Kittle as my tight end. I don't care if he's the last tight end. I will choose a quarterback, a running back, I will leave the tight end blank. I never want to hear George Kittle's name. I will choose Kyle Rudolph over George Kittle. I'm never listening to the Pat McAfee Show ever again. I was a fan of Pat McAfee, but no more." [H/T- Fightful]

Triple H praised Snoop Dogg for his performance at WWE WrestleMania 39

Snoop Dogg is no stranger when it comes to being associated with WWE. The 51-year-old has a long history with the company, both as a fan and as a guest.

The legendary rapper has made multiple on-screen appearances throughout the years, and his recent performance at the Showcase of Immortals earned him praise from Triple H himself.

The rapper won at the biggest wrestling event of the year with a People's Elbow to The Miz. More than a victory, everyone praised him for saving the segment after Shane McMahon got injured.

