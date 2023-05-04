Jimmy or Jey Uso: Who is more likely to turn at WWE Backlash 2023?

Roman Reigns will keep a watchful eye on Jimmy and Jey Uso's six-man tag team showdown at WWE Backlash 2023. Following some upset losses to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, The Usos must regain their leader's trust. That may not happen because the current plot has repeatedly hinted that a face turn for either Uso could be on the cards.

On RAW this week, Jey confronted Solo Sikoa and demanded an explanation for his failure to assist Jimmy Uso in his match against Matt Riddle. Paul Heyman explained that The Enforcer was preparing for his bout against Seth Rollins. In the show's main event, interference from The Usos resulted in a loss for Sikoa.

Despite the fact that the youngest member of The Bloodline hasn't assisted Jimmy as much as compared to Jey Uso, The Right Hand Man is more likely to turn face at WWE Backlash 2023. Sami Zayn's continuous warnings that Reigns will give up on Jey owing to his constant failures and jibes about him being a bootlicker foreshadow the eventual turn.

The story between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns suggests that he is likelier to turn on The Bloodline than his twin. Jey's decision to ally with The Head of the Table was the foundation of The Bloodline. He also prioritized his family over his former friend Zayn, which ultimately resulted in him losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

"The Tribal Chief is losing his patience with the two of you" - This declaration by Paul Heyman behind the backs of Jimmy and Jey was the first significant hint that fueled the Bloodline implosion angle. This was followed by The Usos' inclusion in the WWE Draft as a separate unit and Solo Sikoa's rift with Jimmy and Jey Uso. The gradual break-up story may have a solid surprise in store next.

WWE Backlash 2023: Jey Uso is likely to turn on Solo Sikoa rather than Jimmy

The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been an imposing figure on the main roster. He has thwarted the attempts of several crowd favorites, such as Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, to dethrone Roman Reigns. Thus, The Usos could use his notoriety to transition to the good side.

Jey Uso is bound to snap at some point during the angle, and a potential defeat at WWE Backlash 2023 could be an ideal time. Thanks to Paul Heyman, Sikoa already has heat with his brother and may face the brunt of the attack from The Right Hand Man.

Such an event will also increase the anticipation of a 'reunion' between The Bloodline on SmackDown after the group was drafted as two separate units. The roster changes will take effect after WWE Backlash 2023.

