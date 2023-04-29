3 ways Roman Reigns can punish The Usos after their loss on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is losing his patience with The Usos because the brothers aren’t doing what they have been told to do. Jimmy and Jey lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

The duo failed to regain their titles in a rematch in the main event of WWE SmackDown this week. The look on Jey’s face after the match was not of disbelief but of dread in anticipation of how Roman Reigns would react to another failure.

Cracks have been appearing in The Bloodline, and the latest events on WWE SmackDown suggest that The Usos’ association with The Bloodline is nearing its demise.

Having said that, let’s look at three ways Roman Reigns can punish his cousins after their loss on the latest episode of the blue brand.

#1. Banish them from The Bloodline

The Island of Relevancy is powered by a fuel known to WWE fans as gaslight. Since The Bloodline storyline kicked off nearly three years ago, Roman Reigns has been emotionally manipulating The Usos, especially Jey.

The Head of the Table threatened to banish The Usos and their loved ones from the Anoa'i family during his heated feud with Jey in 2020.

The Usos’ latest loss could make the Tribal Chief finally snap on them. Roman could use their loss against them by ousting the brothers from The Bloodline. Reigns has apparently grown tired of his cousins' repeated mistakes.

This was one of the reasons he sent out Solo Sikoa to help his brothers in the main event of SmackDown this week.

#2. Oust them from SmackDown

As seen on the WWE Draft 2023 episode of the blue brand, Roman Reigns was made exclusive to SmackDown this week. Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman also joined him as the combined number-one picks. The Usos, meanwhile, will have their fate determined next week on RAW.

Reigns could use his position in WWE to influence the results of the draft. He could force management into drafting The Usos to RAW. He could even test the brothers to stay on SmackDown only to kick them out of the blue brand himself.

#3. Have The Usos compete against himself and Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns puts great faith in Solo Sikoa, so much so that he named Sikoa the Enforcer of The Bloodline. Reigns knows that The Usos won’t ever go up against their flesh and blood, and he could exploit this weakness to punish Jimmy and Jey.

The Tribal Chief could force the Usos to take on himself and Solo Sikoa in a stipulation-based match. Solo has shown that he has no problem carrying orders. But can he take on his flesh and blood? Only time will tell.

